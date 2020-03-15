Independence movement resorts paperwork in prime courtroom arguing $45bn fund invests in illegally mined fertiliser

The Western Sahara liberation movement has taken New Zealand’s superannuation fund to the country’s best courtroom over its investments in farms that use phosphate illegally mined inside the occupied territory.

New Zealand is probably going one of many few closing worldwide areas – and closing western nation – that accepts imports from the contested territory in West Africa, forcibly occupied by Morocco since 1975. Morocco’s claims to the territory are largely unrecognised the world over.

