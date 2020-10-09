‘West Wing’ Reunion Trailer Reunites President Bartlet With His Team

Combat again tears as the unique forged of Aaron Sorkin’s “The West Wing” reunite for charity. Martin Sheen, Rob Lowe, Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff, Bradley Whitford and several other different forged members have returned to movie a theatrical staging of the “Hartsfield’s Touchdown” episode in hopes of getting the vote out.

The particular, titled “A West Wing Particular to Profit When We All Vote,” will debut on HBOMax on October fifteenth. Particular visitors can even embrace Michelle Obama, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Samuel L. Jackson, and President Invoice Clinton — plus Elisabeth Moss will (briefly) reprise her position because the president’s favourite daughter Zoey Bartlet.

Shot on the Orpheum Theater in Los Angeles, the reunion hopes to lift consciousness for the non-partisan, nonprofit group When We All Vote, co-chaired by former First Woman Michelle Obama. Filmed in October with many COVID-19 protocols in place, a number of pictures from this gathering have already began to leak on the web, together with (spoiler alert) the reuniting of Ed and Larry.

The “Hartsfield’s Touchdown” episode premiered in 2002 and was the fourteenth episode in season three. In it, President Bartlet (Sheen) performs each Sam Seaborn (Lowe) and Toby Ziegler (Schiff) in a recreation of chess, CJ Cregg (Janney) and Charlie Younger (Hill) interact in a prank warfare, and Josh Lyman (Whitford) obsesses over a vote in New Hampshire.

A number of the higher strains embrace a fascinating struggle between Ziegler and the President, the place he calls for Bartlet cease dumbing down his message and pulling his punches: “You’re the President, you don’t must act prefer it.” He goes on pushing President Bartlet to “make this election about sensible, and never. Make it about engaged, and never. Certified, and never. Make it a couple of heavyweight. You’re a heavyweight.”

Sorkin will government produce together with Thomas Schlamme and Casey Patterson.