Western ‘A Soldier’s Revenge’ Goes to Well Go in U.S., Other Territories

Motion-thriller Western “A Soldier’s Revenge,” which stars Neal Bledsoe (Amazon’s “The Man in Excessive Fortress”), and Val Kilmer (“Prime Gun: Maverick,” “Batman Perpetually”), has been picked up by Well Go Leisure in the U.S., Australia’s Eagle, South Korea’s First Run, and Center East’s Italia.

Jeff Goldman’s Cardinal XD is dealing with gross sales on the movie, which is written and directed by Michael Feifer. Additionally starring are Rob Mayes (ABC’s “Mistresses”), AnnaLynne McCord (CW’s “90210”), and Jake Busey (“Starship Troopers”).

“A Soldier’s Revenge” follows a Civil Warfare soldier-turned-bounty-hunter Frank Connor (Bledsoe), who spends his time post-war consuming whiskey and looking fugitives. When two determined youngsters arrive on his doorstep and enlist his assist to discover their lacking mom (McCord), Connor should face his previous in order to take down the infamous Main Briggs (Mayes), with whom he has a rating of his personal to settle.

The movie was produced by Feifer and Peter Sherayko (“Bone Tomahawk”), and government produced by Rick Pihl.