Westlife’s Mark Feehily ‘in talks to be part of Strictly’s first same-sex couple’

Westlife singer Mark Feehily might be part of the first ever same-sex couple to compete on BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing, in accordance to a latest hearsay.

The favored actuality collection is getting ready a return to screens later this 12 months, with sure particular measures in place to minimise the danger of coronavirus.

After ITV’s Dancing On Ice launched its first ever same-sex pairing initially of the 12 months, comprised of Steps singer Ian ‘H’ Watkins {and professional} skater Matt Evers, hypothesis has been rampant that Strictly would observe go well with.

The Solar is now reporting that the BBC is wanting to shut a cope with Feehily, which might make him a final minute addition to this 12 months’s superstar lineup, dancing with South African choreographer Johannes Radebe.

RadioTimes.com reached out to a consultant for Strictly Come Dancing about these rumours, however they declined to remark.

On final 12 months’s collection, Radebe teamed up with fellow professional Graziano di Prima for a one-off efficiency, making them the first same-sex couple to carry out on Strictly, a transfer which sparked virtually 200 Ofcom complaints.

In response, decide Bruno Tonioli mentioned on Twitter: “It’s exhausting to imagine after such progress in society and lots of different subjects occurring that over 200 individuals felt so upset they complained when 2 males danced with one another… I simply don’t know what to say… Very unhappy.”

Strictly is urgent on unperturbed, as one other latest hearsay suggests there’ll be two same-sex {couples} on this 12 months’s competitors, together with an all-female pairing.

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One later this 12 months. For those who’re on the lookout for one thing to watch, take a look at our TV Information.