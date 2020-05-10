Westworld: 10 Problems I Still Have With Season 3

Neato Cityscapes Aren’t As Visually Attention-grabbing As Delos’ Parks

Sure, Westworld‘s visuals did get an aforementioned shout-out, however that is simply evaluating Westworld to most different TV reveals. When stacked up towards itself, although, the present’s visible mastery sagged laborious by setting the vast majority of Season 3 in the true world. The transient moments that did incorporate the Westworld park had been a splendid reminder, as had been the encircling areas inside the Warworld simulation, although they had been too few and much between. It is cool to observe flying automobiles flying via numerous skyscrapers, do not get me fallacious, however nothing about Westworld‘s San Francisco or L.A. places had been wherever close to as memorable because the abundance of nature inside any of Delos’ creations.