‘Westworld’: 5 Burning Questions From Season 3 Episode 2

SPOILER ALERT: Don’t learn when you have not but watched the second episode of “Westworld” Season 3.

After a Dolores (Evan Rachel Wooden) and Caleb (Aaron Paul)-centered premiere, Episode 2 of “Westworld” Season 3 introduced the present again to the park and to everybody’s favourite brothel madam-turned-ruthless killer, Maeve (Thandie Newton).

Newton was reunited with Rodrigo Santoro in Warworld, a brand new atmosphere set in Italy throughout World Warfare II. After some irritating again and forths with Santoro’s clueless character, Maeve met up with Lee Sizemore (Simon Quarterman), who was in some way nonetheless alive after sacrificing himself close to the top of final season, and looked for a method out of the park.

Nonetheless, after some time it turned obvious that this wasn’t the Lee S-S-S-Sizemore she as soon as knew. It turned out that Maeve was not actually in the actual park, however was trapped in a simulation.

In the meantime, Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) discovered an outdated good friend — Ashley Stubbs (Luke Hemsworth), within the host scrap room. Final season ended with heavy hints that Stubbs was a number all alongside, and guess what? He’s!

However though the episode delivered solutions, it nonetheless left plenty of questions. Right here, Selection breaks down 5 of these most burning ones.

So Bernard and Stubbs at the moment are a buddy cop pairing?

Bernard and Stubbs sort of has a hoop to it, doesn’t it? The dynamic, let’s assume frazzled, duo teamed up and set off to search out Maeve, to make use of her to cease Dolores’ human extermination plans. They came upon that somebody beat them to the punch, however not earlier than some hijinks again within the “Westworld” labs, together with working into two faces who might be extraordinarily acquainted to followers of one other sure HBO collection…

Will we get any extra “Sport of Thrones” or different HBO collection Easter Eggs?

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, recognized to everybody because the “Sport of Thrones” showrunners, had a cameo within the episode as a pair of Medieval World scientists about to slice up Drogon with a buzz noticed and ship him to Costa Rica. Will probably be attention-grabbing to see how HBO followers reply to the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it second, particularly given the less-than-favorable reception to the ultimate season of “Thrones.” May there be extra “Sport of Thrones” associated cameos later within the season? Will there be extra Medieval World publicity, and if that’s the case how intently will it resemble the kingdoms and retains of Westeros? It’s additionally price noting that Ramin Djawadi composed the theme tune for each reveals, and proper after Benioff and Weiss’ cameo, a bard was seen strumming the “Westworld” theme whereas Stubbs dispatched a bunch of helpless Delos henchman. All maybe a reference to the notorious Pink Wedding ceremony and people haunting Rains of Castamere? Who is aware of.

Who is that this new Engerraund Serac fellow?

In Episode 2 we met Vincent Cassel’s Serac for the primary time and found that he was the unique architect of Rehoboam, the spherical tremendous pc which plans out people’ lives for them. Serac appeared to suppose that mapping the precise way forward for each individual is a good suggestion provided that “for essentially the most half, humanity has been a depressing little band of thugs stumbling from one disaster to the following.” However Dolores threw a spanner in his morally questionable works. Serac’s resolution? Conscript an equally badass host in Maeve to trace her down and kill her. Cue the following query…

Who will emerge victorious from the approaching Maeve vs. Dolores showdown?

That is the massive query the episode units up. Whereas Maeve was clearly reluctant to search out and combat Dolores, Serac was in a position to management and power her to. Dolores, in the meantime, has been arguably as violent in direction of hosts as people within the collection up till now, so it’s unlikely that she’s going to hesitate in placing the stunning madam down. However who will win if and when the 2 finally meet? Properly, Dolores controls all hosts and different machines round her, whereas Maeve has confirmed herself greater than helpful with a Katana. May very well be a detailed one!

Is that the final we’ll see of Warworld?

By the top of the episode, Maeve managed to flee Warworld — the twisted simulation by which Serac put her. However does that imply our time in Warworld is over? If that’s the case, it was by far the least-explored a part of the park. Nearly each character has burst by means of into the actual world at this level, however certainly a return to the park and its twisted worlds should be on the playing cards sooner or later? In any case, wouldn’t it actually be “Westworld” and not using a Westworld?

“Westworld” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on HBO.