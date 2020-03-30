‘Westworld’: 5 Burning Questions From Season 3 Episode 3

SPOILER ALERT: Don’t learn in case you have not but watched the third episode of “Westworld” Season 3.

After Maeve (Thandie Newton) and Bernard’s (Jeffrey Wright) windy Westworld and Warworld antics from final time round, Episode 3 returned to the equally harmful surroundings of future Los Angeles.

The episode started with Dolores (Evan Rachel Wooden) taking part in her acquainted damsel in misery routine within the arms of Caleb (Aaron Paul) — frankly, who might blame her? — earlier than the duo fought off some phony cops and went their separate methods.

In the meantime, Dolores’s host model of Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson) struggled beneath the psychological and emotional weight of pretending to be Hale to her associate, the Delos board and her lovely younger son. A stern dialog and a soothing spooning session in a flowery resort helped her on the suitable path, earlier than she brutally strangled a sexual predator who was eyeing her son. As host Hale admitted, she gave the impression to be effectively on the best way to matching the true Hale’s ruthless instincts.

Whereas this was an episode which gave us a lot extra perception into Dolores’s plans and Hale’s identification drawback, it nonetheless left loads of unanswered questions. Right here, Selection presents 5 of these most burning ones from the episode.

How lengthy can host Hale’s cowl final?

In the intervening time, plainly host Hale has everyone, together with Serac (Vincent Cassel), fooled. Nonetheless, the cracks started to indicate as her son sensed that his mom shouldn’t be actually current, and the Delos board started to shut the online on a mole on the high of the group. It’s doubtless solely a matter of time till imposter Hale’s cowl is blown, however for the second it’s a combination of enjoyable and heart-wrenching to see her piece collectively Hale’s life and play faux.

Who’s actually inside Hale?

It’s nonetheless not completely clear. Dolores mentioned she belongs to her throughout a key scene within the episode, however on the very starting we noticed Dolores and Hale interacting with all the opposite host pearls, together with Bernard’s, sitting in entrance of them. Certainly Dolores wouldn’t have trusted any outdated host with the duty of working Delos as a puppet, so who’s it? Guess we’ll have to attend a short time longer to search out out.

What does Dolores really need with Caleb?

Dolores and Caleb received fairly pleasant in Episode 3, however does she actually see him as a kindred spirit, somebody who, like her, has been managed and abused by people? Or does she need to use him herself as some type of human protect? Their chat on the finish of the episode appeared real, however then once more Dolores and Teddy (James Marsden) had loads of heartfelt conversations, and look how that relationship ended.

What occurred in Caleb’s previous within the military that made him so traumatized?

Caleb’s backstory is being constructed piece-by-piece, fragmented flashback-by-fragmented flashback, however on this episode we discovered precisely why his mom is within the hospital and why he’s so disillusioned with the system. As an alternative of committing suicide by leaping off a pier just like the all-seeing sphere Rehoboam had predicted, Caleb determined to alter his destiny and go wherever Dolores would take him. As he identified, he’ll doubtless find yourself useless fairly quickly both means, so why not kick some evil, company tech firm ass alongside the best way?

What if information assortment by tech firms was much more uncontrolled?

Talking of evil tech firms, arguably the massive query that the episode asks us to ponder is what if all the information that mega-corporations are gathering about us (a storyline which feels extremely near house given current happenings in america) is used to find out precisely how we dwell our lives? You would actually argue that we’re already effectively on the best way to that end result in the true world. When Dolores eliminated the scales from Caleb’s eyes, it felt much less like a revelation and extra of a warning to the viewers of what may come if we let firms run rampant with private information.

“Westworld” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on HBO.