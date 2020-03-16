‘Westworld’: 5 Burning Questions From the Season 3 Premiere

SPOILER ALERT: Don’t learn in case you have not but watched the Season 3 premiere of “Westworld.”

“Westworld” viewers, deliver yourselves again on-line.

Run a diagnostic — what the heck occurred at the finish of Season 2, which completed airing nearly two years in the past? Don’t bear in mind? It’s fantastic, the Season 3 premiere offers greater than sufficient reminders of the place we’re, once we are, and who we’re with.

That’s proper, everybody’s favourite deeply advanced, deeply violent HBO collection is again, and this time, Dolores (Evan Rachel Wooden) and her small posse of hosts have escaped into the actual world and wish to exterminate the human race for inflicting a lot ache and struggling on them in the park.

Episode 1 of Season 3 opened with Dolores operating a vengeful errand, paying go to to a former park visitor who was in a position to present some perception on a mysterious rival firm to Delos, whose boss is clearly being arrange as the massive unhealthy for this season.

Despite the fact that the spasmodic jumps between a number of timelines appears to have been principally distributed with, the episode nonetheless offered extra questions than it did solutions. It’s “Westworld” in any case.

With out losing any extra time, listed below are some burning questions from the premiere.

What has Dolores been as much as since Season 2?

She discovered herself a brand new boyfriend, how cute! Going from the monosyllabic cowboy sort to this new, nerdy techie is a selection, however as ever with Dolores, real love isn’t precisely what she’s on the lookout for out of this relationship. She tries to kidnap her new sweetie (performed by John Gallagher Jr.) at the finish of the episode to extract info from him, however is captured by some company goons as a substitute. After they uncover that deadly injections don’t work so effectively on hosts, a bloody bloodbath ensues, and there’s no prizes for guessing who comes away from it newly single and looking out as steely and murderous as ever.

What’s completely different about future Los Angeles and the world typically?

There are some new fancy autos, Santa Monica has a couple of extra skyscrapers, however aside from that the metropolis is completely recognizable. MacArthur Park supplies a well-known backdrop for the thrilling shootout finale, and Lodge Indigo in downtown remains to be going sturdy. Total, the Los Angeles of “Westworld” feels a lot nearer to the present metropolis than it does to the eerily darkish metropolis of “Blade Runner.” When it comes to the world typically, there’s a brand new app on the market, utilized by Aaron Paul’s Caleb, which is actually Uber however for crime, and future events look fairly wild (suppose totally bare males with painted our bodies and avant-garde artwork installations).

What’s occurred with the entire Halores state of affairs?

Nicely, it seems that Dolores is having whichever host is inside Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson) fake to be common, bathroom customary Hale in an try to control the Delos board into producing extra hosts and performing like the park bloodbath in Season 2 by no means occurred. With that energy pink swimsuit and a cigarette perched classily between her fingers, host Hale may persuade anybody of something, frankly. However will she be capable to sustain the facade for much longer? Certainly there’ll come a degree when she is uncovered for the complicated robotic being that she is.

Why would Bernard wish to return to Westworld?

We discover Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) residing his new, frankly greatest life as a butcher — a contact on the nostril given his previous, however hey. Nevertheless, he’s quickly acknowledged as a fugitive and decides he’s had sufficient of the idyllic cattle slaughtering life and units off again to the island the place Westworld is situated. However why? He says he’s on the lookout for a good friend, however final we checked he didn’t have a lot of these again there. You definitely can’t rely Ford (Anthony Hopkins) as one given what he’s put outdated Bernie by, so for whom or what may he presumably be going again?

Is Ashley Stubbs actually a bunch? The place will Maeve be introduced again on-line? The place’s the Man in Black at?

OK, that’s three questions, however they’re all left unanswered by the finish of Episode 1. Season 2 ended with Stubbs (Luke Hemsworth) apparently being revealed as a bunch, Maeve (Thandie Newton) happening in a blaze of glory, and the Man in Black (Ed Harris) getting evacuated from the park with the different people plus Halores. From the finish of this primary episode, it’s clear that by some means Maeve ended up in a World Battle II a part of the park, however to be taught her precise destiny and that of the different two important characters, viewers should hold tuning in to Season 3. Given the present pandemic predicament the world finds itself in, there’s not precisely a lot else to do!

“Westworld” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on HBO.