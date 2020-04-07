Westworld Answered Big Questions About The Man In Black And Dolores’ Host Pearls

Go away a Remark
Spoiler warning for anybody who hasn’t but watched Westworld’s “The Mom of Exiles.”
Throughout its first three episodes, Westworld launched followers to the actual world by way of Aaron Paul’s Caleb and Evan Rachel Wooden’s lethal Dolores, whereas additionally protecting viewers invested with the park’s scenario by way of Jeffrey Wright’s Bernard and Thandie Newton’s Maeve. To not point out the introduction of Vincent Cassel’s Serac and the return of Luke Hemsworth’s Stubbs (and a few Recreation of Thrones cameos). However it took the fourth episode to lastly deal with two key questions viewers have had ever since Season 2 ended: what occurred to Ed Harris’ Man in Black, and what had been these host pearls that Dolores smuggled out of the park?
Fortunately, each of these questions obtained answered in fairly complete methods in Episode 4, titled “The Mom of Exiles.” Be a part of us under in diving into each the Man in Black’s present whereabouts and the identities of Dolores’ Host pearls.
What Has The Man In Black Been Up To?
The final time Westworld followers laid eyes on Ed Harris’ William, recognized to many because the Man in Black, he was in a presumably futuristic state of affairs through which a presumed Host model of his daughter Emily was asking about his constancy. (A lot of presumptions to make there.) However right here within the present’s present-day timeline, William is certainly going by way of some issues, and is way past being emotionally and/or mentally outfitted to deal with something. Neither the surface world nor the within world had been very welcoming for the husband and father in his fixed state of mourning.
Earlier than Charlotte Hale arrived and caught William within the midst of his delusions with Katja Herbers’ Emily, his fractured life was totally on show. He simply proved himself to be in no form to hitch an emergency shareholders assembly for Delos, which was supposedly what drove Hale to go to him. Nonetheless, viewers quickly discovered that the true function of her go to was not solely to name him out for hallucinating Emily, but in addition to get him dedicated to a psychological establishment. Not solely does that bodily imprison the person who brought on her a lot ache as a Westworld Host, nevertheless it additionally forfeits William’s shares in Delos again to the corporate, which elements into Dolores’ enterprise battle towards Serac.
Fortunately, Evan Rachel Wooden’s Dolores obtained to look to him in her signature blue gown yet another time, versus solely having the Dolores-influenced Hale interacting with William. Talking with Deadline, Wooden spoke about William’s psychological situation, and what she thinks the true tragedy is regarding their decades-long relationship, because it had been. In her phrases:
Sure. I believe the Man in Black may very well be seen as any individual who was a sociopath or a psychopath in that manner. And lots of occasions, these individuals can appear actually regular on the floor, however clearly while you put them right into a setting the place no one’s watching, and he might be who he actually is, this different factor is unleashed. I believe what’s so tragic in regards to the relationship is that she actually did come alive with him, and he is aware of that, and he is aware of that it was actual, and he has no thought learn how to get it again, and that’s why it’s devastating for him. And I believe what’s so devastating for her shouldn’t be solely did he turn out to be this abusive nightmare to Dolores, however I believe he’s satisfied himself that it wasn’t actual, and she or he is aware of, deep down, that it was, and it’s simply wells of grief and sorrow with these two.
In nearly all of the methods, William’s unending obsession with Robert Ford’s creations is what drove him off the ledge, and put him able the place he doubted his personal humanity, together with that of these round him. It is a unending cycle with him, which probably makes it irrelevant whether or not or not he is really a human or Host.
Who Have been The Host Pearls That Dolores Smuggled Out Of Westworld?
As quickly as Dolores made it clear she was vacating Westworld with a number of totally different Host pearl core mind issues, viewers went into hard-theorizing mode on what Hosts could be becoming a member of Dolores on her real-world quest to subdue humanity. (Teddy was a frequent guess, and one which I totally anticipated.)
Episode Four even introduced again Hiroyuki Sanada’s former Shogunworld Host Musashi, who was revealed to be in the actual world and serving as a Yakuza boss named Sato. He obtained right into a struggle with Maeve and left her for lifeless as Serac’s crew closed in. It was fairly significant that he didn’t simply shortly slice by way of her cranium and pop her pearl out, contemplating who Musashi actually is at this level.
Because it was made clear earlier than the episode drew to its shut, Dolores didn’t take pearls from quite a lot of totally different Hosts. She took Bernard’s orb, after which a number of her personal nefarious Dolores pearls! (In addition to one different pearl that continues to be unidentified, so far as I can inform.) So Tessa Thompson’s Charlotte Hale, Tommy Flanagan’s Martin Connells, Musashi and Dolores herself are all rocking totally different pearls that characteristic Dolores’ vengeful character. As a result of when all she wants are the very best troopers, who would higher serve in her military than a gaggle of Doloreses?
There are some questions that also have to be answered in terms of how all this performs out. Comparable to whether or not or not Charlotte Hale (a.ok.a. Hale-ores) is 100% Dolores’ character with none of Hale’s, whilst Hale is coping with varied components of the human character’s private life. The solely manner I see Martin Connells going again to his former character is simply being aggravated with Liam, which is already how Flanagan is enjoying it, so it is a moot level.
In her speak with Deadline, Evan Rachel Wooden shared the visible clue that might have tipped viewers off about Dolores’ different Hosts:
She’s in Musashi, she’s in Connells, and she or he’s in Hale. She’s all of the pearls that had been copies of her. And if you happen to’ll discover, Connells’ tie is that this blue that matches the blue gown, and Musashi can be wearing blue. All of them have these little hints of blue in there.
Did the large reveal “blue” your thoughts? Or had been you extra shocked to be taught in regards to the Man in Black’s new existence because the Inmate in White?
Right here’s hoping we be taught extra solutions when Westworld airs Sunday nights on HBO at 8:00 p.m. ET.
