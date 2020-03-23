Westworld Featured Wild Easter Eggs For Game Of Thrones And…Jurassic Park?!?

Even when he’d simply talked about “some Central American island” with out namechecking Costa Rica, it nonetheless would have been an apparent reference to the corporate on the coronary heart of Jurassic Park: Worldwide Genetic Applied sciences, Inc. Or, extra merely, InGen. Positive, the corporate was based within the 1980s within the novel, however Westworld‘s futuristic setting and expertise make the thought of a Jurassic Park attraction all of the extra sensible. Hell, Delos may most likely sublet an island someplace for InGen to make use of and redub as Isla Nubar.