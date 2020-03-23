Westworld Featured Wild Easter Eggs For Game Of Thrones And…Jurassic Park?!?

Go away a Remark
SPOILER WARNING for anybody who hasn’t but watched Westworld’s newest Season Three episode.
Simply two episodes into Westworld‘s third season, the showrunners have already blown followers’ minds with probably the most awesomely blatant easter egg references to HBO’s hallmark sequence Game of Thrones. The icing on the cake, nevertheless, was a potential nod to a different super-popular sci-fi story created by Westworld visionary Michael Crichton: Jurassic Park. We assume we’re not going to see any dinosaurs within the close to future, however it looks like nothing is off the desk on this universe.
Game Of Thrones Cameos
It looks like eons in the past when information dropped that Game of Thrones‘ TV creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have been going to make appearances in Westworld Season 3. Clearly no person knew how these cameos would occur on the time, however Sunday’s episode revealed all, and it seems the invite wasn’t simply restricted to people.
Within the episode, Bernard and Stubbs have been strolling the hallways of Delos’ many behind-the-scenes labs on a flooring the place parts from the presumed Medievalworld have been being labored on. (Extra on that beneath.) At one level, they handed a room that contained not simply David Benioff and D.B. Weiss’ techs (brilliantly named Dave and Dan), but in addition a really familiar-looking dragon. That is proper, Game of Thrones‘ huge bosses really acquired Daenerys’ predominant dragon Drogon into Westworld, even when they by no means referred to it by that identify.
This is how Westworld‘s co-showrunner Lisa Pleasure defined it in a video HBO launched after the episode aired.
Individuals have usually joked about Westworld and Game of Thrones crossovers; George R.R. Martin likes to joke about that. And so we thought we would form of bask in that for a second. And who higher to convey to the park than Dan and Dave. They usually allow us to borrow their dragon, so that they have been actually good sports activities for the scene. [Laughs.]
The Medievalworld sequence additionally featured an oddball second with a musician Host immediately taking part in Westworld‘s theme music, making me suppose that HBO now stands for Residence Field Ouroboros.
Jurassic Park Connections
Whereas the Game of Thrones references have been splendidly cheeky to look at, that scene’s dialogue nearly undoubtedly featured a direct nod to Jurassic Park. In actual fact, the complete idea of Medievalworld speaks to the bigger metatextual internet that Westworld‘s showrunners wove with Michael Crichton references.
To put it on the market, this is what D.B. Weiss’ character mentioned within the scene concerning the dragon Host (earlier than implying that he was about to chop the beast up into shipment-sized components).
I’ve acquired a purchaser. It is with some startup in Costa Rica.
Even when he’d simply talked about “some Central American island” with out namechecking Costa Rica, it nonetheless would have been an apparent reference to the corporate on the coronary heart of Jurassic Park: Worldwide Genetic Applied sciences, Inc. Or, extra merely, InGen. Positive, the corporate was based within the 1980s within the novel, however Westworld‘s futuristic setting and expertise make the thought of a Jurassic Park attraction all of the extra sensible. Hell, Delos may most likely sublet an island someplace for InGen to make use of and redub as Isla Nubar.
Making the Jurassic Park inclusion really feel all of the extra sensible is the truth that Medievalworld itself is a reference to the movie Futureworld, the cinematic sequel to Michael Crichton’s authentic Westworld movie. Granted, Crichton did not have something to do with the creation of Futureworld, however it’s nonetheless a homage to the overarching universe the writer created. (And finished in a manner that clearly allowed them to simply work Game of Thrones into the combo.)
Whereas I haven’t got any concrete religion that Westworld will ever significantly adapt parts of Jurassic Park in future episodes, I’d benefit from the shit out of it, particularly if Drogon was there to ensure the dinosaurs stayed of their lane. It may additionally encourage followers to hit up HBO to show Jurassic Park right into a high-quality TV sequence on par with Westworld and Game of Thrones, clearly with Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern returning. Or if nothing else, possibly a reference to Westworld within the upcoming dragon-friendly Game of Thrones prequel sequence.
What did all people consider Westworld‘s universe-connecting easter eggs in Episode 2? Tell us within the feedback, and hold watching Westworld each Sunday night time on HBO at 9:00 p.m. ET. And remember to take a look at our weekly questions characteristic for Episode 2, in addition to for Episode 1.
