Westworld renewed for season 4

Westworld is formally returning for a fourth season.

HBO introduced immediately (22nd April) that the labyrinthine sci-fi sequence has been recommissioned, with Sky – who air within the sequence within the UK – confirming that they’ll proceed to hold future episodes.

“From the Western theme park to the technocratic metropolis of the close to future, we’ve totally loved each twist and switch from the minds of grasp storytellers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Pleasure,” stated Casey Bloys, president, HBO Programming. “We will’t wait to see the place their impressed imaginative and prescient takes us subsequent.”

It’s not but clear what number of episodes can be included within the subsequent season, or certainly when these new episodes may air.

TV and movie manufacturing is essentially on maintain at current as a result of coronavirus pandemic, although provided that there has historically been a two-year hole between seasons of Westworld, it’s possible that filming isn’t deliberate to start till 2021, by which era social distancing restrictions are anticipated to be lifted.

Again in 2016, Westworld actor James Marsden prompt in an interview with EW that showrunners Lisa Pleasure and Jonathan Nolan had a plan for the present to run for “5 or 6 years”.

The third season is at the moment airing Sundays at 9pm on HBO within the US and is being simulcast at 2am on Mondays Sky Atlantic within the UK, with a repeat displaying at 9pm.

The sequence – concerning the advanced relationship between man and sentient android “hosts” – stars Evan Rachel Wooden, Thandie Newton, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Aaron Paul and Vincent Cassel.

