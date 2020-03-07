Westworld Season 3: 10 Big Questions After Watching The Trailers

What Are Arnold’s Plans With Westworld And/Or Dolores?

Now that Robert Ford’s accomplice in synthetic crime Arnold Weber will formally be out and about in Westworld Season 3, it is going to be attention-grabbing to see what his motivations are. The western-themed park was just about destroyed throughout the course of Season 2, so will his subsequent step be to repair the whole lot up and produce it again to its former glory, or will he raze all of it and begin over with a brand new park concept? Additionally, he is probably a little bit vengeful for all of the destruction, so ought to we anticipate Arnold to go exhausting after Dolores? Might it’s that he is the one who places Serac to the duty of discovering the self-sufficient host?