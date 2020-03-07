Westworld Season 3: 10 Big Questions After Watching The Trailers

Depart a Remark
With solely days to go earlier than Westworld Season Three arrives on HBO, viewers are in a reasonably acquainted place, in that we solely have the vaguest clue of what the upcoming episodes will truly be about. It is virtually a (Lisa) pleasure at this level, with anticipation butting heads with rampant curiosity whereas attempting to recollect all the Season 2 particulars that can probably turn into related because the third season will get began. Westworld did not make issues any clearer with its latest trio of Season Three trailers, both.
Whereas ready for showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Pleasure to unleash the beast with Westworld Season 3 (which is being dubbed The New World), let’s take a deep dive into all the large questions these trailers impressed.
How Do Dolores And Caleb Meet, And Why Is not He Means Extra Freaked Out?
Aaron Paul is one of some new “human” characters being launched in Westworld Season 3, however not that a lot is understood about him, nor how he and Evan Rachel Wooden’s Dolores first meet. No matter occurred, I need to know the way that first meet-cute-bot makes Caleb so enthused by Dolores that he is not screaming to excessive heavens after seeing her tech-savvy skeleton with out most of its pores and skin. And is {that a} coffin, or some form of transport container?
Who Or What Is Vincent Cassel’s Serac?
Portraying one other new character, Vincent Cassel joins Westworld because the mysterious Serac. In a single trailer, Serac welcomes Thandie Newton’ Maeve into his luxurious “world,” after which duties her with discovering Dolores and killing her. Then elsewhere, Serac is seen holding Caleb at gunpoint, presumably additionally with the intent to search out Dolores. However why is he monitoring Dolores? Did somebody rent him, or is he the one with the non-public vendetta? Additionally…he is human, proper?
What Are Arnold’s Plans With Westworld And/Or Dolores?
Now that Robert Ford’s accomplice in synthetic crime Arnold Weber will formally be out and about in Westworld Season 3, it is going to be attention-grabbing to see what his motivations are. The western-themed park was just about destroyed throughout the course of Season 2, so will his subsequent step be to repair the whole lot up and produce it again to its former glory, or will he raze all of it and begin over with a brand new park concept? Additionally, he is probably a little bit vengeful for all of the destruction, so ought to we anticipate Arnold to go exhausting after Dolores? Might it’s that he is the one who places Serac to the duty of discovering the self-sufficient host?
Does Maeve Really Make It To The Actual World?
Although maybe not for the right causes, Westworld‘s Maeve has lengthy needed to defect from her host-ly methods to be able to escape the park. It seems she will get to do exactly that within the trailers, solely with a mission of dying versus one among reuniting along with her daughter. However I am not absolutely satisfied that Maeve’s outside-the-park moments are literally actual and never a figment of her creativeness.
What’s So Vital Inside The Man In Black’s Mouth?
Various sci-fi reveals have featured characters who have been arrange with monitoring units hidden of their tooth, which is the one form of half-explanation I can consider for why a non-dentist can be utilizing a scary AF device to dig round in The Man in Black’s mouth. In any other case, what is going on right here, in addition to within the different moments with The Man In Black? Maybe the larger query right here is whether or not or not the William we’re seeing is the human model or the host model who appeared on the tail finish of Season 2.
What Is Going Into Or Out Of Dolores’ Physique?
To be anticipated, lots of moments within the Westworld trailer provoke questions that are not anymore difficult than “WTF is that this, although?” Working example: Dolores seems to be going by means of some form of painful blood-fluid extractions, except she’s truly having the fluids pumped into her. In any case, it looks as if that course of may very well be dealt with with out tubes being jabbed into her chest and arms. Though I suppose the ache is perhaps intentional…
Is Teddy’s Core Inside Charlotte’s Physique?
On the finish of Westworld Season 2, the human model of Tessa Thompson’s Charlotte Hale was murdered by Dolores-as-Host-Charlotte, however we all know that Dolores took the Charlotte type along with her into the true world. Within the episode simply earlier than that, viewers watched as James Marsden’s Teddy killed himself after reaching sentience. Theories abound that Teddy’s host core was one of many ones Dolores nabbed from the park, and after seeing the best way Dolores and Charlotte laid collectively within the Comedian-Con trailer final 12 months, these theories multiplied. So is Teddy nonetheless alive, because it have been, and can we see James Marsden in any respect?
What Occurred To These Buildings?
Westworld Season Three is alleged to be partially set in a futuristic Los Angeles, giving viewers our first massive take a look at the “actual” world. However what’s up with that one skyscraper being overgrown with flora? Is it one other instance of the dichotomy between the “residing” and…the in any other case? Or is the aftermath from some form of international occasion or catastrophe?
Is That Big Ball Related To Incite?
Incite is the Westworld-derived firm whose web site is dwelling to the present’s hidden trailers. It is some form of a data-mining firm, which speaks closely to the sorts of data that individuals are being tracked for throughout the Delos parks. However what’s that massive mysterious ball of lights, and the way does it issue into Caleb and Dolores’ tales?
How Will Nazi-Stuffed Italy Enter Westworld’s Story?
With all of the logical additions that have been made for Westworld Season, one of many weirder parts was the debut of a park set in Italy throughout WWII, when Nazism was in full impact. Given the backlash to Amazon’s polarizing Nazi-killing motion drama Hunters, one may not have anticipated Westworld to hearken again to that horrible level in human historical past. I suppose it is meant to present the park guests an opportunity to enter a military-centered narrative, however I am unable to think about it’s going to be dealt with on the present with child gloves and with out offending anybody.
Okay, so I in all probability have much more questions that that, if we’re being sincere with ourselves. How lengthy a time span does Season Three cowl? What on the earth are NFL nice Marshawn Lynch and rapper Child Cudi going to rise up to of their scenes? Will Anthony Hopkins’ Robert Ford be again ultimately? The inquiries simply preserve going, individuals, so stifle that movement by testing the primary Season Three trailer beneath.
Discover out the reply to a few of these questions and extra when Westworld debuts Season Three on HBO on Sunday, March 15, at 9:00 p.m. ET. Test our Winter and Spring TV schedule to see what different reveals are hitting the small display round that point as properly.
Add Comment