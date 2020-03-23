Westworld Season 3: 7 Big Questions We Have About Episode 2

Depart a Remark
Warning! Westworld spoilers are everywhere under, so solely learn in case you’re snug digging into what we realized (and did not) in “The Winter Line.”
Westworld‘s Season Three premiere launched viewers to an entire new world, one the place Aladdin references like that work as a result of the present’s self-guided autos are mainly flying carpets. For higher or worse (the place critics are involved), the second installment solely adopted up on Bernard’s journey and that closing scene with Maeve, delaying additional exploration of Dolores’ new relationship with Aaron Paul’s Cal. Fortunately, there have been greater than sufficient fascinating and thought-provoking moments to go round, full with each new characters and some acquainted faces.
Whereas ready to see all of the insanity that the third episode will deliver, I might like to select aside a number of the main questions I had after watching “The Winter Line.” Although first, can all of us simply take a second to understand the notion that Ramin Djawadi’s Westworld theme truly exists throughout the present’s universe itself? That was bizarre, and superior. Try our questions from Episode 1 if you have not already, and browse on!
Does Warworld Really Exist?
Westworld appeared to be taking a wierd left flip (or far-far-right flip) when trailers launched Nazi propaganda into Season Three by means of a brand new park. However as Episode 2 confirmed us, that park was not what it was first perceived to be, and was truly a looping simulation that Maeve was trapped inside, together with Rodrigo Santoro’s Hector. Maeve’s loop solely exhibits viewers a small part of the park, which simply so occurs to be close to the Forge that it took characters ages to get to in Season 2. So did Delos truly construct a Warworld for Company to get bloody in, or was all of it for the sake of the simulation?
Even with all the extra in-development characters seen in Delos’ decrease decks, I might in all probability be satisfied that Conflict World solely existed in digital type if not for one element: Maeve is the one who name-checks Warworld when speaking to Lee Sizemore 2.0. Contemplating Maeve was artificially clever sufficient to determine that she was inside a counterfeit world, it does not appear probably that somebody may have programmed recognition of a faux park into her core with out her then recognizing that as false info.
Was Maeve’s Expertise Simply One Big Turing Take a look at?
Whereas it did not take too lengthy for Maeve to determine what was taking place to her, even with Lee there in full denial about his real-world demise, the episode did not precisely ship very many solutions about why Maeve was being holed up contained in the Conflict World simulation. One can simply assume that it has lots to do with Vincent Cassel’s newly launched Serac, however (to be anticipated) even his finish objective for Maeve did not instantly clarify what she’d simply been via. So was all of it only one massive Turing Take a look at to see if Maeve may outthink the human creator(s) and recreation the system, as a tutorial for finally going after Dolores? Or have been there different motivations concerned?
As properly, what have been the remainder of these cores saved inside the power the place Maeve’s was being held? Have been these all the opposite hosts that factored into the Conflict World simulation, from Hector to the Nazi common? Or is that mainly the principle storage hub the place the vast majority of the parks’ hosts are saved whereas Delos fixes all of the injury Dolores and others precipitated?
What’s Up With Vincent Cassell’s Serac?
Judging by his lavish dwelling quarters, Serac clearly has the form of disposable earnings that Delos parks like to take advantage of, and it looks as if he is received a good working data in regards to the depths of Maeve’s distinctive capabilities. So who’s he, and why is he so set on killing Dolores? Might he be a former confidante of Robert Ford and/or Arnold Weber, tasked with being the final line of protection in opposition to the Hosts if Ashley Stubbs’ safety workforce ever didn’t maintain issues contained? I kinda cannot wait to seek out out what weirdo skeletons he is received lurking inside his huge walk-in closets.
Will Everybody Who Entered The Valley Past Return?
Poor Bernard and his horrible potential to carry onto recollections. After being on the run from each humanity and his personal previous, Bernard was capable of reconnect with misplaced moments, together with Dolores-as-Charlotte having modified the situation coordinates for the place the Hosts’ minds would find yourself after leaving The Valley Past. Contemplating we all know Maeve remains to be on a common mission to reconnect together with her daughter indirectly, it was already half-assumed that not less than a few of them could be returning in a single type or one other, and this episode appeared to have strengthened that idea. However the place will they find yourself? Was Dolores capable of port the Hosts’ minds into the actual world to populate a human-hunting military? Or is there one other plan for all that vengeful knowledge?
How Will Bernard Try To Take Dolores Down?
Westworld is organising a struggle that goes in opposition to the logic of how wars are often began, with Dolores totally conscious that Bernard will probably be coming after her, and with Bernard conscious that…properly, no matter that is likely to be. One benefit on the latter’s facet now could be Luke Hemsworth’s Stubbs, whose predominant directive is now to maintain Bernard protected. Remember that Stubbs was the one who allowed Dolores to flee into the actual world with the thriller host cores, pushed by his loyalty to Robert Ford.
Will probably be fascinating to see if and the way Stubbs’ help will give Bernard an edge in opposition to an more and more scary and probably unstoppable foe similar to Dolores. Granted, she suffered from gunshots within the season premiere, so she’s not immortal, however that in all probability is not the one model of Dolores that is on the market.
When Will We See That Dragon Once more?
Bernard and Stubbs’ journey via Delos’ behind-the-scenes services provided a smorgasbord of fascinating visuals, as the ground they have been on seemed to be solely targeted on a medieval fantasy park that might probably present an excellent Recreation of Thrones-esque expertise for Company. However extra thrilling than kings and queens and presumed royal orgies was the quite giant dragon seen curled up in one of many tech labs, mentioned to presumably be transported to a startup in Costa Rica. A. Fuck. Ing. Dragon!
Let it’s misplaced on nobody, nonetheless, that Recreation of Thrones showrunners David Beinoff and D.B. Weiss had cameos as techs (named David and Dan) within the episode, in order that total fantasy idea may simply be one massive tip of the crown to the previous HBO hit, versus an precise set-up for the present’s future. That mentioned, I am undoubtedly hoping it is a case of Chekov’s Dragon, the place what you see within the early a part of the season comes again in a significant approach down the highway. It is nearly ludicrous to consider what Dolores may do if she received ahold of an artificially clever dragon, however my god, I’m going to consider it lots.
Is Anybody Really Holding Observe Of Lacking Hosts And Workers Like Stubbs?
Given the wide-ranging and publicized destruction delivered to Delos’ parks, its workers and a few of its paying prospects, one may suppose the powers that be throughout the firm would quickly have an unbreakably agency grip on each element conceivable earlier than shifting ahead in any capability. Dolores’ absence could be the exception to the rule on this case, after all. However past the clearly consciousness to place out BOLO alerts in the actual world for Bernard, is there anybody in management that is truly saved monitor of what occurred to the entire hosts after the occasions of Season 2’s finale?
Working example: After his unsuccessful try at suicide, Stubbs’ would-be corpse-bot apparently went undetected for weeks contained in the lab basement of the Sector 17 cottage the place the Ford Host household used to reside. Granted, Stubbs’ host nature was hidden from most, and that cottage’s location is not probably the most well-known, nevertheless it nonetheless presumably displays on how missing Delos’ follow-through was after every thing went to hell. As head of the board, the non-human Charlotte Hale in all probability did not make it a precedence, nevertheless it looks as if somebody would have, and may have, ordered groups to do full safety checks of each inch of the park. If to not account for these recognized to be lacking, then to not less than make certain there weren’t any additional human casualties to be found.
Although HBO gave audiences a free preview weekend to take pleasure in Westworld‘s long-awaited return for Season 3, the episode did not initially pull in as many viewers as one may need anticipated, following the success of the Stephen King-adapted thriller The Outsider. However this is hoping viewers proceed build up because the eight-episode season glides alongside, in order that the mysteries can proceed for years longer.
Westworld airs Sunday nights on HBO at 9:00 p.m. ET.
