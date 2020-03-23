Westworld Season 3: 7 Big Questions We Have About Episode 2

Working example: After his unsuccessful try at suicide, Stubbs’ would-be corpse-bot apparently went undetected for weeks contained in the lab basement of the Sector 17 cottage the place the Ford Host household used to reside. Granted, Stubbs’ host nature was hidden from most, and that cottage’s location is not probably the most well-known, nevertheless it nonetheless presumably displays on how missing Delos’ follow-through was after every thing went to hell. As head of the board, the non-human Charlotte Hale in all probability did not make it a precedence, nevertheless it looks as if somebody would have, and may have, ordered groups to do full safety checks of each inch of the park. If to not account for these recognized to be lacking, then to not less than make certain there weren’t any additional human casualties to be found.