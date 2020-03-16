Westworld Season 3: 8 Biggest Questions After The Season Premiere

Depart a Remark
Westworld spoilers abound beneath, so be warned earlier than you retain studying!
It took almost two years, however the Delos Host rebellion is as soon as once more in full swing, with Westworld‘s third season lastly making its extremely anticipated debut on HBO (throughout a free preview, no much less). Almost your complete runtime was spent outdoors the parks’ universes and fully within the “actual world,” the place it has been three months because the Westworld-destroying occasions of Season 2. Creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Pleasure have launched quite a lot of new characters to hitch Evan Rachel Wooden’s Dolores and Jeffrey Wright’s Bernard in retaining issues mysterious as Season 3’s The New World kicks off.
Contemplating Westworld is not a present the place viewers are anticipated to grasp every little thing from starting to finish, the Season Three premiere was appropriately flummoxing. (Even its title, “Parce Domine” is an enigmatic, comma-free use of the Biblical phrasing, translating to “Spare Lord.”) Whereas we may spend the subsequent week formulating questions on each little bit of trivialities on show within the futuristic world, listed below are our largest inquiries about Westworld‘s premiere.
What Ought to We Be taught From The New Opening Titles?
With its first two seasons, Westworld set a excessive bar for opening credit sequences, setting its unsettling theme to a sequence of initially indecipherable photographs, and Season Three isn’t any completely different. For one, the piano-playing “skeleton” is nearer to a human type than it was beforehand, and it appears like we’ll see a robotic eagle coming into the fray this season, although it may not fare properly. Past the imposing presence of Incite’s massive ball of data, the opening titles most frequently showcases a plain Host mould breaking via water’s reflective floor, and in a manner that means the present variations of Hosts will likely be usurped by one thing extra superior.
What’s Dolores’ Endgame, In addition to Simply Killing Everybody?
With enviable talents comprising many various skillsets, Evan Rachel Wooden’s Dolores may simply turn out to be the world’s most threatening and prolific serial killer or mass assassin, assuming her total aim was simply to decimate the human race. As a substitute, her crosshairs are centered tightly onto the corporate Incite and its workers. Clearly, she desires the entire private data that Incite has been compiling about, however to what finish? And the way does all of it join again to the park and Hosts taking up the world? Is she growing the world’s longest kill record, or will there be a extra nuanced final result?
What Sorts Of Horrifying Data Does Incite Have?
Dolores is aware of a factor or two (million) concerning the monstrous conduct that human beings are able to, and that is simply from the issues that have been carried out to her in Westworld over time. The argument may very well be made, in fact, that acts dedicated inside the Delos parks have been carried out with the data that none of it was actual, because it have been. The solely factor extra invaluable than human atrocities in a fictional world, then, would most likely be humanity’s most egregious sins outdoors of the parks, proper? What number of soiled deeds are up for discovery inside Incite’s information banks, and what number of acquainted characters will likely be accountable?
What Sorts Of Implants Do Cal And Different People Have?
When Aaron Paul’s navy vet Cal is visiting presumably his mom within the hospital, Child Cudi’s Francis will be heard asking if Cal thinks about getting his “implant turned again on” so as to clean out life’s rougher edges. But it surely’s exactly these hardships that also really feel actual to Cal, so he would not wish to. However what are these implants? Are they mainly temper stabilizers that substitute prescription medicines, or are there different makes use of? The extra ominous query, maybe, is whether or not or not these implants will be compromised by Dolores or different A.I. beings.
What’s Up With Charlotte Hale And The Delos Board?
Westworld viewers are properly conscious that the human type of Tessa Thompson’s Charlotte Hale was killed off within the Season 2 finale after she’d murdered Shannon Woodward’s Elsie. So far as anybody is aware of, Charlotte 2.zero has one in every of Dolores’ cores inside her, giving the character far completely different motivations as Delos’ director of the board. Specifically, she dismisses the Westworld bloodbath by saying that Delos engineers and board members made up many of the physique rely, and desires to take the corporate personal whereas producing a brand new wave of hosts. The board vocally disapproved, however after Charlotte was capable of mute one member electronically, I began questioning what number of amongst them are like Charlotte and Robert Ford’s electro-shareholder, and the way that can have an effect on issues.
How Many New Hosts Has Dolores Made?
Within the Season Three premiere’s chilly open, Dolores instructed the murderous Incite retiree that she was the final of her variety, which was fairly the loaded remark, contemplating Bernard, Maeve and different sentient-leaning Hosts have been nonetheless on the market. By the tip of the episode, we see that she’d additionally created a Host model of Tommy Flanagan’s safety goon Martin Connells. (May he have the core from James Marsden’s Teddy Flood inside his head?) Plus, different A.I. humanoids seem to exist elsewhere on the earth, so may Dolores being “the final of her variety” imply that she’s placing copies of her personal core into each Host she makes?
The place Is Bernard’s Story Going?
When Season 2 ended, the narrative arrange a Dolores vs. Bernard situation as an overlay for the Dolores vs. Humanity battle, with the concept being that Bernard would proceed reverting to his faux-human instincts. Jeffrey Wright’s on-the-lam Host bought acknowledged by a few obnoxious coworkers, and Bernard’s solely plan of action was to flip again into survival mode and take these cretins out, after which he launched into a ship journey again to Westworld. Earlier than that, viewers watched Bernard flip between personalities utilizing a button that was doubtless created so as to maintain his go-to Host persona hidden from precise people. Bernard has nonetheless been ensuring Dolores by no means discovered them, although. However now that he is been found, what’s subsequent?
What Was Maeve’s Submit-Credit Scene About?
The last post-credit minutes of Westworld‘s premiere finally introduced Emmy winner Thandie Newton’s Maeve into Season 3. It was fairly the heightened second, with the well dressed Maeve waking up inside a flowery bed room holding a gun, solely to find a useless physique and a bloodied German man tied up within the subsequent room. Her bloody knuckles supplied clues concerning the bloody German, however the state of affairs bought way more severe when she regarded outdoors and noticed Nazi flags and residents being rounded up by troopers. It was already revealed that Season 3’s new park is influenced by the fascist-heavy Italy throughout World Battle II. However how will that lead Maeve to Vincent Cassel’s Serac (as seen within the trailers), and the way will the Nazi regime play into the Season Three narrative?
With a few of these solutions and extra coming in throughout the subsequent seven episodes, Westworld airs Sunday nights on HBO at 9:00 p.m. ET. Tell us within the feedback your solutions for the questions posed above.
