Westworld Season 3: 8 Biggest Questions After The Season Premiere

What Sorts Of Horrifying Data Does Incite Have?

Dolores is aware of a factor or two (million) concerning the monstrous conduct that human beings are able to, and that is simply from the issues that have been carried out to her in Westworld over time. The argument may very well be made, in fact, that acts dedicated inside the Delos parks have been carried out with the data that none of it was actual, because it have been. The solely factor extra invaluable than human atrocities in a fictional world, then, would most likely be humanity’s most egregious sins outdoors of the parks, proper? What number of soiled deeds are up for discovery inside Incite’s information banks, and what number of acquainted characters will likely be accountable?