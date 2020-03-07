Westworld Season 3 Reviews Are In, Here’s What Critics Are Saying About HBO’s Sci-Fi Drama

Franich: After seeing 4 episodes of the (notably lowered) eight-episode season, although, my fundamental feeling is I actually loved the present about cowboy robots in a theme park that apparently ended years in the past…Dolores has turn into… effectively, simply one other form of cliché (robust deadpan spy, futuristic class warrior) surrounded by acquainted tropes. Season 1 had a number of enjoyable with the nasty wealthy on their cowboy-themed trip getaways. Now that we’re out within the bigger world, the one-percenters all come off like bland nefarious handsomes. Suppose Melrose Place 2049. And don’t get me improper: I’m all for lusciously filmed socialist philosophy in our Mature Content material bang-bangs. However that onetime subtext is now simply creepingly apparent textual content.

Baldwin: I suppose if I needed to sum up how these first 4 episodes made me really feel in a single phrase, it could be this: drained…To this point, sending the hosts out into the world hasn’t paid off the way in which both of us had hoped. The clichéd set-ups (like that Eyes Broad Shut charity intercourse public sale) solely serve to spotlight the clunkiness of the dialogue…After spending three seasons struggling via maddeningly difficult time-loops, it’s time the writers let Dolores, Maeve, and Bernard control-alt-delete themselves.