Westworld Spoilers: 7 Big Theories I Have After Episode 5

Spoilers beneath for the newest episode of Westworld, so be warned.
My mind hurts at simply the considered Westworld Season 3 already being 5/eight of the way in which by means of, however to be sincere, there are a lot of issues about Season Three which have pushed my mind to the snapping level. Episode 5, titled “Style,” actually earned its share of quizzical appears and presumptive “Aha!” moments, from Caleb’s hallucinatory expertise with the drug additionally named “style” to Serac’s capability to arrange nearly any state of affairs he pleases. (Bizarre, although, that he so conspicuously left Liam Dempsey Sr.’s blood spatter on that non-destroyed aircraft wing.)
I undoubtedly have numerous questions on a few of these moments and several other others, that are presently in good firm with all of the unanswered questions on the Man in Black’s return in “The Mom of Exiles.” However relatively than unfastened inquiries about Westworld‘s twisty narrative and characters, I’d relatively throw out some theories that I’ve been forming as Season Three has gone on. (Be aware that I’m not pompously below the impression that these theories are all unique to me, however I usually do not do quite a lot of on-line theory-searching, particularly to not be persuaded by others.)
The Maeve And Caleb Storylines Take Place In Two Totally different Timelines
Westworld‘s first two seasons have been very tightly hinged on fractured timelines giving viewers false expectations, and I do not consider co-creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Pleasure fully departed from that strategy. To me, Season 3’s clearest doable time setting change would contain the Caleb and Maeve tales being set aside by an as-yet-undecipherable hole in time. One root of this idea is the Episode Four scene the place Serac takes Maeve to Arnold’s home, supposedly three months after a divergence occurred there, which we’re made to imagine is when Dolores created the opposite hosts. However what if that is not solely the case?
For one, Arnold’s home regarded prefer it hadn’t been used for Host-cloning functions in years, relatively than months, although that is hardly the strongest signal of proof. But in addition think about that Vincent Cassel stays ageless all through the episode, regardless of Serac’s flashbacks showcasing occasions from a number of completely different years, so it is tough to establish how outdated he’s at any given time. Lastly, I’m suspicious about Maeve’s story connecting solely with Serac’s up to now, and solely after she “escaped” her simulation experiment. However does this imply that Serac sought Maeve out earlier than taking his struggle on to Dolores and Cal, or did he solely draft Maeve after his earlier plans have been thrwarted?
Some Or All Of Westworld Season Three Has Been A Rehoboam Simulation
Sharing quite a lot of the identical floor as the primary, this idea assumes that viewers are certainly being tricked by a few of what we have seen up to now. However relatively than the 2 main storylines being separated by time, they’d be separated by the material of actuality itself. Serac is somebody who solely goes on the offensive after he is established keep away from all destructive outcomes, which is the place Rehobaom turns into useful AF. For all audiences know, a few of Dolores’ victorious moments with Caleb could also be simulated fabrications originating from Serac’s Rehoboam experiments to find out one of the simplest ways to undermine the hosts’ energy.
The “every part is a Rehoboam simulation” idea was spreading earlier than the tech had been named, however many individuals appear satisfied that it is an all-or-nothing state of affairs relating to what’s “actual” and what is not. Vincent Cassel himself appeared to verify not too long ago that Serac is totally a human being, and neither a secret Host nor a Rehoboam avatar. Now, Cassel did not stress that Serac has been a residing and respiration human in each single scene he seems in, which is okay, since’s usually portrayed as a hologram. Nonetheless, it nonetheless supplies greater than sufficient digital rope to maintain the partial-simulation idea lassoed shut till confirmed proper or improper.
Caleb Was Accountable For One thing Really Catastrophic
From his mom’s degenerative psychological illness to the uneven flashbacks Caleb had whereas being psychoanalyzed by the A.I. model of his brother-in-arms Francis (voiced by Child Cudi), Westworld has made it clear that the Aaron Paul character is coping with memory-related points frequently. We all know that he lucidly remembers sure traumas, such because the day his mom deserted him to be raised by milkshakes, however Caleb’s drug journey in Episode 5 introduced just a few extra main recollections to mild, which Caleb was not able to deal with. (It was an attention-grabbing semi-reveal, given the real-world research about how recollections are linked to psychoactive substances.)
Beforehand, I would’ve guessed that Caleb’s navy work solely concerned lower-tier Black Ops missions for the CIA or one other clandestine authorities company. But when Liam Jr.’s judgmental pre-death outburst in Episode 5 was honest, and never simply heightened by means of Caleb’s P.O.V., it is maybe implied that Caleb was chargeable for one thing much more massively traumatic. (He was too younger to have blown Paris up, although not for later divergences.) The flashbacks made it appear like Veronica Mars vet Enrico Colantoni might be a sufferer whose demise Caleb blocked out. However how vital was that thriller character, and is there a deeper conspiracy behind why Caleb cannot keep in mind issues?
Bernard And Stubbs Are Unwittingly Additionally Dolores’ Clones
Although Jeffrey Wright’s Bernard is one in every of Westworld‘s most vital and celebrated characters, he is one in every of few whose narrative can stay solely opaque from premiere to finale. As such, it is under no circumstances shocking that the present hasn’t but delivered exhaustive explanations for why Dolores recreated Bernard forward of her struggle towards Serac and humanity. What if the Host pearl that she loaded with Bernard’s information and Arnold’s recollections already had Dolores’ data in its core? In different phrases, what if Bernard is a Dolores minion who simply does not realize it but? As Martin put it: “You have at all times been of two minds, have not you, Bernard?”
Give it some thought. Characters like Charlotte Hale and Martin Connells have been already on morally doubtful paths when Dolores stepped in, whereas Bernard has nearly at all times saved to his finest habits, at the least when others weren’t controlling him. And what higher technique to maintain Bernard satisfied that he is on the extent than by giving him brazen respect and loyalty by way of Luke Hemsworth’s Ashley Stubbs, whose suicide-gone-wrong story by no means rang legit to me. The primary query right here is “Why?” On this case, I’d assume Dolores would use Bernard and Stubbs to protagonistically earn Serac’s belief by means of shared goal, just for the Host duo to blindly double-cross the trillionaire at each step.
At Least One Of Dolores’ Clones Will Insurgent Towards Her
The seeds for this idea have been undoubtedly planted (just under pores and skin degree) when the present revealed that the Charlotte Hale duplicate has struggled with self-mutilation impulses, presumably associated to sustaining twin identities. Episode 5 went deeper down this narrative pathway with Bernard and Martin’s dialog, wherein the previous straight-up requested the Tommy Flanagan character if he ever questioned what Dolores tasked him with doing. He talked about worlds bleeding, which presumably ties into the concept that Dolores’ recollections have been popping into Bernard’s head.
Actions spoke a lot louder than phrases when Martin did not instantly reply to Bernard’s query with dismissive A.I. Scottish-ness; he as an alternative broke eye contact to ponder the thought. Granted, Martin sacrificed himself like a motherfucker with a purpose to take out key members of Serac’s safety staff. Nonetheless, Westworld is at all times instilling in viewers the concept that Host sentience runs towards the grain of Host subservience, so simply because one model of Dolores is operating the present, that does not imply her counterparts’ coding will stay precisely the identical. Thematically talking, this present has nearly earned the appropriate to ultimately flip right into a Battle Royale of pseudo-Doloreses.
We Have not Seen The Final Of The Dempsey Household
Westworld laid out a blueprint of Liam Dempsey Sr.’s grownup life in “Style,” although nearly solely by means of the skewed eyes of Serac, his admittedly frank assassin. Unusually sufficient, the episode additionally (most likely) killed off Liam Jr., with Lena Waithe’s Ash doing the taking pictures. It is clearly doable that the Dempsey males’ deaths coincided with a purpose to push the main target solely on Serac.
Nonetheless, contemplating the household’s multi-generational significance in respect to Rehoboam and Serac’s historical past, I can not help however assume that viewers nonetheless have just a few issues left to be taught in regards to the Dempsey household tree. Maybe Liam Sr. had some type of private or enterprise relationship with Robert Ford, or possibly another person from the Dempsey household tree will abruptly present as much as ship some left-field chaos.
Area Is Positively Concerned… In some way… For Somebody
Within the Westworld idea meta-verse, the subject of area inevitably pops up in some trend, as a result of science fiction calls for it to be so! I wasn’t a part of that practice of thought earlier than, however I’m now a paying traveler. Admittedly, it is largely based mostly on two situations, although there undoubtedly could have been issues I missed. Early in Episode 4, Bernard gazed into the space as two area shuttles have been touchdown, simply earlier than one other craft made its fiery launch upward. An innocuous scene meant to drive house how misplaced Bernard is in the true world, full with a reminiscence of Arnold’s son? Might be, however…
Episode 5 then got here alongside and delivered one other one in every of Ramin Djawadi’s stellar instrumental covers, this time for David Bowie’s “Area Odyssey.” It began up whereas Caleb witnessed the skin world reacting to everybody’s Rehoboam data getting leaked, and the tune ended disturbingly each time Dolores shot down these would-be assassins, all whereas taking just a few pictures of her personal. Not like Bernard’s scene talked about above, the on-screen visuals for “Area Odyssey” did not seem to showcase something space-related, however my expectations for Westworld to lastly get spacey in Season Three weren’t stunted. After seeing a authentic Sport of Thrones dragon, nothing is off the desk, individuals.
With three episodes left to go in Season 3, Westworld airs Sunday nights on HBO at 9:00 p.m. ET.
