Westworld Spoilers: 7 Big Theories I Have After Episode 5

Some Or All Of Westworld Season Three Has Been A Rehoboam Simulation

Sharing quite a lot of the identical floor as the primary, this idea assumes that viewers are certainly being tricked by a few of what we have seen up to now. However relatively than the 2 main storylines being separated by time, they’d be separated by the material of actuality itself. Serac is somebody who solely goes on the offensive after he is established keep away from all destructive outcomes, which is the place Rehobaom turns into useful AF. For all audiences know, a few of Dolores’ victorious moments with Caleb could also be simulated fabrications originating from Serac’s Rehoboam experiments to find out one of the simplest ways to undermine the hosts’ energy.