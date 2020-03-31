‘Westworld’ Star Evan Rachel Wood on the ‘Digital War’ at the Heart of Season 3

Netflix, however all over the place, and evil: That’s the chilling thought at the heart of the third season of “Westworld.”

As star Evan Rachel Wood defined throughout a stay interview on the “Selection After-Present” — streamed by way of Selection‘s Instagram account after the third episode of “Westworld” aired on HBO — her sentient robotic character Dolores now is aware of what she’s up towards as she’s continued her daring exploration of the actual world exterior of the park: An enormous synthetic intelligence referred to as Rehoboam that controls nearly every thing.

“If you signal onto Netflix, it’s says, ‘Oh, you watched this present, you’ll most likely like this present and this present,’ and then you definitely begin watching these reveals,” Wood stated. “However then after some time, you go, effectively, do I actually like these reveals, or am I simply watching them as a result of the algorithm instructed me that I would really like them? Think about that, however it runs the complete world.”

In Episode 3, “The Absence of Subject,” Dolores explains the machinations of Rehoboam to Jacob (Aaron Paul), a human building employee who rescued an injured Dolores at the finish of Episode 1. Dolores explains to Jacob that Rehoboam has already mapped out his complete life together with his (apparently) eventual suicide, so it blocked his efforts to rise to a better station.

“Think about this digital path that all of us go away: Emails, telephone calls, every thing you want, every thing you dislike, every thing you retweet, every thing you search on Google, the individuals that you simply communicate to — think about if all that was compiled,” Wood stated. “Think about if they only took all of that information they usually simply put it into an enormous machine, and will decide what your subsequent transfer was going to be, or what decisions you had been most likely going to make, and in the future they had been ready to do this to the level the place they might decide the way you had been going to die and the way you had been going to stay your life. The system might then decide who they wish to put money into, and who they don’t wish to put money into.”

Wood stated that working on “Westworld” “has actually opened my eyes to a lot” to the methods present expertise might unfold in a course much like the merciless dystopia depicted on the present.

“We’re kind of already residing in that sort of world, that is only a deeper look into what occurs when all the information amassing goes unchecked and it turns into this digital conflict that we’re already in,” Wood stated.

With a lot of the present now confronting questions extra immediately linked to the actual world, Wood stated she was unhappy to go away the Wild West setting of the first two seasons of the present.

“I miss the dust,” she stated. “I miss the horses.”

However when one fan on Instagram requested throughout the Q&A portion of the “After-Present” if Season of 3 of “Westworld” would go to any extra new areas of the park, Wood couldn’t assist however provide one of the present’s trademark cryptic teases.

“I imply,” she stated with a smile, “we don’t know that we aren’t seeing one proper now.”