‘Westworld’s’ Evan Rachel Wood Wants to Return to the Show – Variety

SPOILER ALERT: Don’t learn you probably have not but watched “Disaster Principle,” the finale of “Westworld” Season 3.

Dolores might have been killed off — or erased — on “Westworld,” however that doesn’t imply the actor who portrayed her, Evan Rachel Wood, is essentially completed with the present.

“I need to come again,” Wood, who has earned two Emmy nominations for her work as the present’s main robotic, says on Thursday’s episode of the Variety and iHeart podcast “The Huge Ticket.”

Wood recalled how she realized that sequence co-creators and showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Pleasure have been planning Dolores’ demise.

“I discovered I believe midway via Season 3, or in direction of the finish,” Wood stated. “We actually discover out the arc of our characters episode by episode. We get a normal thought at the starting of every season; they inform us the place our characters are at, what their mission is, after which go. Then we study as we go. It’s one in all the the reason why I believe it’s difficult to work on, but in addition what makes it thrilling. So Jonah referred to as me up and broke the information to me.”

“He stated that she was going to die, he was very blunt about it. And was barely cryptic about different questions I had, however confirmed that sure, the Delores that we all know is gone,” Wood stated.

After which, after all, Wood couldn’t inform anybody what was going to occur. She didn’t even inform her personal mom. “I’m bummed out and going via this mourning interval, and I can’t inform anyone why or what’s happening or how the season ended. Actually, the person who it was the hardest for was my mom. … I knew she was going to be devastated. And she or he was, however greater than I anticipated. I referred to as her up and she or he’s simply weeping, ‘It took her reminiscences, I don’t perceive.’ I had to be like, ‘No, however mother, that is …’ I had to give her some form of hope, however for the most half, that was the hardest cellphone name I believe. I perceive why she was so upset, she takes it personally any time a personality that I play meets their demise. It’s a private assault.”

Wood’s time on “Westworld” has creeped into her non-public life, as effectively. “It actually has made me take a look at the world in another way. I do not need Alexa. I flip Siri off,” she stated. “It genuinely has possibly perked my ears up a bit of extra about issues, and simply ask extra questions. I believe there’s a variety of expertise on the market proper now that’s shifting very quickly, and so quick that I believe it’s arduous for lots of us to sustain. The extra we don’t perceive it, then the extra uncontrolled we’re, and the extra weak we’re to have it management us in a manner.”

Outdoors of appearing, Wood continues to run Phoenix Act, her group that advocates for stronger laws to shield survivors of home violence. The United Nations has reported a rise in home violence throughout the pandemic as a result of victims are in lockdown with their abusers.

“Proper now, my concern is that there’s lots of people which have gotten caught. Possibly they’d an escape plan, possibly they’ll’t go wherever now. They’re caught at house with their abusers. It’s a terrifying thought,” Wood stated. “So it’s undoubtedly made me need to simply hold elevating consciousness and ensuring that individuals know that house isn’t the most secure place for everybody. I believe there’s going to be a variety of work to do as soon as quarantine is over, for certain.”

