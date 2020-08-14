WGA East Reaches Deal to Represent NBC Non-Fiction

The Writers Guild of America East has reached a deal to characterize employees at NBC Information Studios, resolving a labor grievance the union had filed earlier this yr.

The guild had accused NBC of union-busting when it shut down Peacock Productions, the community’s in-house documentary unit.

Employees at Peacock Productions had fought a four-year battle for union illustration, culminating in victory in 2016, as a part of a broader marketing campaign to increase employee requirements in actuality TV.

The community introduced in early January that Peacock Productions would shut. Lower than two weeks later, NBC launched NBC Information Studios, which additionally produces documentaries in-house, however didn’t have a labor settlement to accomplish that.

WGA East filed an unfair labor practices grievance with the Nationwide Labor Relations Board, alleging that the community was merely attempting to evade its contract with Peacock Productions staff.

On Thursday, the guild introduced that it had reached a cope with NBC to characterize the employees on the new unit underneath the identical phrases as utilized to Peacock Productions.

“We’re happy that this vital nonfiction programming will probably be coated by our collective bargaining settlement,” Lowell Peterson, the guild’s government director, mentioned in a press release. “This can be sure that the freelance and run-of-show producers, affiliate producers, and casting producers will take pleasure in union-negotiated pay minimums and different office protections, and can take part in a transportable well being advantages plan like their colleagues at different nonfiction retailers.”

The guild’s ULP grievance has been dropped.

NBC Information Studios produces premium documentaries and true-crime exhibits. However additionally it is venturing into fiction, saying a cope with Blumhouse Tv to produce scripted exhibits primarily based on “Dateline” protection of homicide instances.

The WGA East deal is restricted to non-fiction work. Any work on scripted productions will probably be coated by the WGA minimal primary settlement for TV exhibits.