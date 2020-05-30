WGA Leaders Demand Studios Deliver More Data on Diversity and Inclusion – Variety

Leaders of the Writers Guild of America have advised the key studios that they should enhance their practices on variety and inclusion as a part of the guild’s negotiations on a brand new grasp TV and movie contract.

“For a few years, some WGA writers have confronted unfair discrimination primarily based on components that don’t have anything to do with their writing,” the WGA negotiating committee wrote in a message to members.

“Statistics from UCLA’s Hollywood Diversity Report (Movie, TV) and different research clearly present the existence of bias in opposition to writers who’re girls, folks of colour, folks over 55, folks within the LGBTQ+ group, and folks with disabilities. Our union exists to guard the wages and working circumstances of all members. So the Guild has each the suitable and the accountability to take motion to guard these writers, concentrating on particular areas to enhance outcomes.”

The negotiating committee disclosed its focus on the problem in a message despatched Friday to members concerning the guild’s talks with the Alliance of Movement Image and Tv Producers. Representatives of the WGA and AMPTP are going through a June 30 expiration of the present movie and TV contract. Talks started final week on a distant foundation as a result of coronavirus pandemic after two begin dates have been vacated. The committee has despatched out seven messages to members since final week, together with calls for for parental depart, international field workplace residuals, and larger streaming residuals.

“On this negotiation, we’re asking the AMPTP firms to offer the Guild with concrete knowledge about exercise of their recruitment, compensation, and retention of writers to raised inform our efforts to seek out options,” the WGA message stated.

Particular proposals embody firms offering the Guild with common experiences on offers being made; common experiences on all author conferences; common experiences on which writers’ choices are picked up and which aren’t, which writers are given a subsequent step and which aren’t.

“Utilizing data offered within the above experiences, the Guild is proposing to carry common conferences with every AMPTP firm to debate the place issues exist and how we will work collectively to resolve them,” the message stated. “Taken collectively, these proposals would signify a considerable step ahead in acquiring concrete, company-by-company knowledge, and would create incentives for firms to create a extra inclusive and equitable trade for all writers.”