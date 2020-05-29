WGA Leaders Seek Paid Parental Leave in Negotiations With Studios – Variety

Writers Guild of America leaders are pushing for paid parental go away as one of many calls for in the guild’s grasp contract negotiations with studios.

The WGA’s negotiating committee disclosed its deal with the problem of paid day off for folks in a message despatched Thursday to members concerning the guild’s talks with the Alliance of Movement Image and Tv Producers.

The guild famous that it secured eight weeks of unpaid parental go away for writers in its 2017 contract negotiations, which went all the way down to the wire underneath the specter of a strike. That was an uncommon provision for freelance staff. This time round, the objective is a paid go away dedication, which has develop into a quality-of-life problem for progressives and conservatives alike in current years.

“Now we have heard from numerous writers about how tough it’s to handle work and bonding with a brand new addition to the household, with none advantages in place for monetary safety,” the WGA negotiating committee wrote in its e-mail message. “The studios present paid parental go away to their very own workers; it’s only honest that writers get pleasure from the identical consideration and safety.

Associated Tales

“Paid go away could be funded by employer contributions and managed via the Well being Fund. The MBA profit could be coordinated with different earnings substitute advantages that some states present in reference to being pregnant and parenting leaves.”

Representatives for the Alliance of Movement Image and Tv Producers and the WGA are dealing with a June 30 expiration of the present movie and TV contract. Talks started final week on a distant foundation as a result of coronavirus pandemic after two begin dates had been vacated. The committee has despatched out six messages to members since final week in order to switch the knowledge it could have given out at in-person member conferences. The group can also be proposing enhancements on minimums and the first-ever overseas field workplace residuals.

The WGA negotiating committee stated Thursday additionally it is proposing a 12-hour minimal turnaround interval for writers and creation of a writer-specific anti-harrassment coaching program.

“We need to make sure that complaints are totally addressed,” the message stated. “Writers should be knowledgeable on the time of constructing a criticism that they’ve the correct to have a Guild consultant with them. They should obtain a replica of any report on the result of an investigation. We’re additionally advocating for industry-wide third-party reporting to handle the power of harassers in any other case to maneuver from studio to studio unchecked.”