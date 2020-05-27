WGA Leaders Seeking Multiple Fee Hikes in Contract Negotiations – Variety

Writers Guild of America leaders are in search of a large 123 of enhancements to script charges and well being plan contributions for writers because the guild holds grasp contract negotiations with studios.

“Whether or not writing theatrical tentpoles, options for streamers, or indie ardour tasks, taken collectively these proposals would guarantee screenwriters safe beneficial properties and protections they want and deserve in our ever-evolving characteristic movie enterprise,” the WGA negotiating committee stated.

Representatives for the Alliance of Movement Image and Tv Producers and the WGA are dealing with a June 30 expiration of the present movie and TV contract. Talks started final week on a distant foundation as a result of coronavirus pandemic after two begin dates had been vacated.

The committee despatched out the newest message to members on Tuesday after sending out three messages final week in order to exchange the data it might have given out at in-person member conferences. The group can be proposing enhancements on minimums, characteristic groups, compensation for repeated pitches, and the first-ever overseas field workplace residuals.

“We need to considerably elevate characteristic minimums, in giant half to guard those that could not but have the clout to earn above-scale charges,” the letter stated. “We’re seeing the convergence of longform packages and theatrical movies made for streaming (SVOD). We want characteristic minimums to use to all feature-length SVOD tasks, whether or not they’re contracted as made-for-SVOD or as a characteristic.”

Associated Tales

The WGA can be in search of a rise in the cap for employer contributions to the well being fund and pension plan contributions for writers who’re engaged on groups of two or three, together with particular person writers. It’s additionally proposing that if writers are requested for a second assembly to work on a pitch, a assured fee can be triggered.

The WGA is demanding that for screenwriters incomes lower than 200% of minimal, a second step ought to be assured and that writers be given the selection of being paid on a weekly pro-rated foundation as an alternative of two lump sums.

The WGA stated the first-ever residuals for the overseas field workplace are overdue, noting the writers already obtain such funds when their work seems on worldwide TV.

“When residuals for characteristic movies had been first negotiated in 1960, the overseas field workplace was minuscule,” the negotiating committee stated. “As we speak, the overseas field workplace is three-quarters of the worldwide whole. It’s gone time for screenwriters to share in the generated income and obtain a overseas field workplace residual, simply as writers do with overseas tv.”