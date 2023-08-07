WGA Says There’s No Deal Between Striking Hollywood Writers And Studios To Get Talks Back On Track:

The Alliance of Motion Picture as well as Television Producers and the Writers Guild of America got together for their first meeting since the strike started on May 2. However, they couldn’t agree on how to get back to negotiating.

Variety said that on Friday, WGA chief negotiator Ellen Stutzman as well as WGA West general counsel Tony Segall met with AMPTP officials in Sherman Oaks for about an hour.

The AMPTP Stated That The We Need To Consult Alongside Member Studios Before Moving Forward:

The Alliance of Motion Picture as well as Television Producers, which negotiates upon behalf of Walt Disney and Netflix, told the Alliance of Motion Picture as well as Television Producers that it needs to talk with partner companies before going forward.

Unfortunately, the two sides were unable to move past two of the more significant concerns that the WGA has made plain it will not give up on: setting minimum levels of staffing within series TV as well as guaranteeing a certain number of weeks of work.

11,500 Members Of WGA Walked Out Upon 2nd Of May To Claim A Citing Over Pay Stream Residuals And Put Limit Upon The Use Of AI:

The writers’ guild’s 11,500 members walked out on May 2, claiming a deadlock over pay, stream residuals, as well as additional problems like putting limits on the use of AI.

In a statement after Friday’s meeting, the WGA said that the AMPTP was ready to improve its offers on “a some writer-specific TV minimums as well as talk about AI,” but not on screenwriters’ problems or other ideas.

“In addition to the full response by the AMPTP to our proposals in all areas of work, we will need to deal with issues that came up while on strike,” the WGA said.

“These include an extension of health care benefits and more money for the plan, the return of striking writers, as well as the resolution of disputes that came up during the strike.”

The union told members on Friday that AMPTP president Carol Lombardini, AMPTP staff, WGA West assistant executive director as well as chief negotiator Ellen Stutzman, and general counsel Tony Segall all met on Friday afternoon to talk about resuming negotiations.

At the meeting, a “potential negotiation protocol” as well as “a preview of the issues each side plans to bring back to the table when talks resume” were talked about.

At The Time Of Writing There Is No Agreement Issued Due To AMPTP Need To Talk To Their Member Studio Before Moving Forward:

“As of now, there isn’t any agreement on these issues because the AMPTP stated they needed to talk to their member studios prior to moving forward,” the talking group said.

The writers group sent an angry message to its people upon Thursday. The message said that there was an assembly the next day and that management might not be ready to give up much ground in talks yet.

This is like putting a bomb into this story, and it will probably put off any chance of a solution for a long time. The situation got a little bit more confusing when the WGA said that the writers would still “honor all picket lines” even if both sides came to an agreement.

This means that Hollywood won’t be fully back to work till SAG-AFTRA’s writers and players come to an agreement.

Before the meeting on Friday, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass stated that she was glad to hear that contact had been reopened. This is because the Hollywood writers’ as well as actors’ strikes are hurting the economy.

Employees OF SAG Went On Strike Due To They Are Not Agreed With Companies 3 Year Deal:

On July 14, employees of the Screen Actors Guild went on strike because they couldn’t agree with the companies on a new three-year deal.

The work slowdown is hurting small companies that help the entertainment industry, like flowers, chefs, wardrobe providers, and others.

In a message to its participants, the WGA stated that Hollywood companies remained “unwilling to engage” upon problems that affected TV writers’ rooms as well as wouldn’t talk about residuals based on how many people watched.

Before their meeting on Friday, the writers as well as studio groups said some very pointed things to each other.

The WGA’s bargaining committee stated that it was time for the studios to stop using the same strategies they did during the last writers’ strike in 2007–2008, like sharing false information about how the strike was really affecting the industry.

Recently WGA Wrote A Email To AMPTP:

“We dare the studios as well as AMPTP to show up to the meeting they requested this Friday alongside an innovative playbook,” the WGA wrote in an email.

“Be willing to reach an equitable settlement and start fixing the damage that your strikes and the way you run your business have done to the workers within this industry.”

A Source Stated That Both Side Will Keep Talking To Each Other:

There seems to be a glimmer of hope, though, because a source said that both sides will keep talking to each other within the coming days after they have talked to their own constituents.

As we’ve already said, the writers’ strike started on May 2, while the SAG-AFTRA strike started on July 14. The AMPTP said in a statement, “Our only playbook is getting individuals back to work. Tomorrow’s meeting with the WGA is to find out if we have a willing negotiating partner.”

Before, the group said that it had given writers big pay raises and proposed changes to how residuals are paid to writers whose television programs and films are available upon streaming services.

The Strikes Are Having Big Effect On The Entertainment Business:

Writers’ and actors’ strikes are having a big effect on the entertainment business as a whole. Most work on written TV shows and movies for the fall season has stopped because of the strikes.

A person knowledgeable about the plans told the Los Angeles Times that Fox is likely to say that the Emmy Awards will be moved to January because of the strikes.

Due To This Strike Many Tv- Program And Movies Delayed:

Warner Bros. Discovery told investors on Thursday that the confusion caused by the two strikes could delay the release of movies and make it harder for the company to make and send out content.

The strike saved the company $100 million in the last quarter. But this additionally implies that satellite and cable customers may get tired of their high video bills if all they get on their DVR are shows like Big Brother that don’t have scripts or players.