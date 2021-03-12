WGA Seeks ‘Invoice of Rights’ for Newsroom Employees Returning to Office

The Writers Guild of America, East is asking on information shops to prioritize security and contain the union in coverage discussions as staff start to return to the newsroom.

The WGAE represents newsroom workers at a number of digital and broadcast media shops, together with Slate, the Ringer, Vox Media and Vice. The overwhelming majority of its members have been working from residence because the pandemic started, however that’s about to change.

As half of the return to the workplace, the union is asking that staff be allowed to refuse work that’s unsafe or unhealthy. The union additionally needs employers to reimburse prices associated to working from residence, together with issues like Web and cellphone payments and workplace provides.

“The foundational downside is quite a bit of these items aren’t codified at many workplaces,” mentioned Sara David, an worker at Vice who serves on the union’s industrywide committee. “Individuals are afraid to ask for what they want.”

The guild performed a survey of 234 members throughout many newsrooms. The outcomes present that 88% of members are at the moment required to work absolutely from residence, and 31% mentioned they had been incurring bills to accommodate that. In accordance to the survey, 19% had requested for expense reimbursement and a majority of these requests had been at the very least partially denied.

The WGA is asking firms to undertake a “Invoice of Rights” for affected workers. That would come with adopting clear insurance policies on expense reimbursement for home-office prices, clear paid household depart and paid sick depart insurance policies, and entry to psychological well being providers.

The guild can be speaking with employers concerning the want for session on return-to-work insurance policies. The guild is advocating for workers to have sufficient time to make the transition again to the workplace.

“We’re mainly simply asking administration to work with every union on their insurance policies for that,” David mentioned. “The method of closing places of work was actually chaotic for quite a bit of places of work, and we wish to ensure that it’s not the identical going again.”