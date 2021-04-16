WGA Sets Big Settlement With CBS for All Access Streaming Residuals

The WGA West has reached an enormous settlement with CBS over underpaid residuals for reveals made obtainable on the CBS All Access streaming platform from its inception in 2014.

The guild disclosed in a letter to members Thursday that it has negotiated a settlement value $3.4 million to cowl 62 sequence featured on the subscription streaming service that CBS unveiled in October 2014. The guild challenged the methodology that CBS used to calculate the residuals as a result of writers for episodes of recent and classic sequence. The settlement covers 2014 by means of the top of 2020.

“We labored with CBS to achieve a settlement that not solely appropriately values the license charges for the programming you’ve written, but in addition contains curiosity owed for the late cost,” WGA West’s high management wrote in a letter to affected guild members.

A supply near the state of affairs mentioned the deal was finalized in November. CBS declined to remark.

CBS was the primary of the most important broadcasters to launch a standalone subscription streaming service providing linear channel feeds, library content material and an ever-growing slate of authentic sequence. The All Access service was expanded and rebranded Paramount Plus in early March.

The guts of the residuals dispute displays two converging tendencies within the business. The rise of on-demand streaming platforms have turned author residuals into a fancy maze of formulation ruled by the WGA’s grasp movie and TV settlement with the most important studios. These formulation are nonetheless being up to date for a market by which any given episode of a TV sequence is offered for on-demand streaming 24/7. That’s a pointy distinction to conventional linear rerun and syndication schedules that had been tightly managed right down to the variety of runs allowed every week in content material licensing offers.

The battle over how CBS calculated these residuals can be an indication of how the most important media firms are turning inward and seeking to personal many of the programming on their streaming and linear platforms. That additionally complicates how residuals, efficiency royalties and revenue participation factors for WGA members are calculated per the deal phrases usually baked in to contracts for high showrunners, writers and government producers.

“In a world the place many of the main studios have or quickly will launch their very own streaming providers, this continues to be an important enforcement challenge for the Guild to deal with,” WGA West leaders wrote.

CBS All Access and now Paramount Plus are residence to a slew of authentic sequence together with drama sequence “The Good Combat” and the rebooted “Star Trek” universe of “Discovery” and “Picard,” amongst others.

Right here is the total WGA West letter:

Pricey CBS All Access Author,

We wish to let you understand that the WGAW’s Authorized workforce not too long ago resolved a declare for residuals and curiosity for reuse of CBS tv programming on the subscription streaming service CBS All Access. You’re one of many writers throughout 62 sequence who’re receiving a test for your portion of a $3.4 million settlement, representing residual compensation and curiosity. These checks might be mailed out over the subsequent 14 days.

When CBS launched CBS All Access, the corporate used a lot of its personal tv programming to determine and develop the service. Writers of those tv applications had been owed a residual of 1.2% of the license price for utilization on CBS All Access. As a result of CBS owns CBS All Access, our contract requires the corporate to calculate license charges through the use of comparable CBS tv reveals licensed in arms-length transactions. This safety is important to make sure that firms don’t undervalue license charges (and subsequently underpay residuals) when licensing content material to themselves. In a world the place many of the main studios have or quickly will launch their very own streaming providers, this continues to be an important enforcement challenge for the Guild to deal with.

The Guild introduced a declare alleging that CBS had undervalued the imputed license charges it used on CBS All Access from its inception in 2014 by means of 2020. We labored with CBS to achieve a settlement that not solely appropriately values the license charges for the programming you’ve written, but in addition contains curiosity owed for the late cost.

The $3.4 million settlement covers utilization on CBS All Access by means of the top of 2020, which implies in case your programming continues for use on Paramount+, you may be owed further residuals. The Guild will proceed to watch how CBS values its tv applications and pays residuals for reuse on the brand new service going ahead.

You probably have any questions, please don’t hesitate to achieve out to the Authorized Division.

In Solidarity,

David A. Goodman, President

Marjorie David, Vice President

Michele Mulroney, Secretary-Treasurer

Alisa Schlesinger, WGAW Senior Counsel

Kathy Christovich, WGAW Assistant Normal Counsel

(Pictured: CBS All Access’ “Star Trek: Discovery”)