WGA Urges Judge Not to Intervene in Agency Boycott

The Writers Guild of America has urged a federal choose not to intervene in the writers’ 20-month boycott of CAA and WME, saying the courtroom lacks authority to achieve this.

The 2 largest companies requested Judge Andre Birotte final month for an injunction that will drive an finish to the boycott.

The companies have successfully acknowledged that the WGA has received the long-running dispute, however argue that the guild is punishing them by refusing to come to an settlement. The WGA has been preventing to finish the apply of packaging charges and affiliated manufacturing, which the union says poses a battle of curiosity and has suppressed writers’ wages.

One after the other, the expertise companies have accepted the guild’s phrases. CAA and WGA discover themselves the lone companies with no franchise settlement, as shoppers and brokers flee for companies which have signed the WGA deal.

CAA and WME have agreed to section out the apply of amassing package deal charges, and have additionally provided to wind down their manufacturing investments to meet the guild’s demand that companies personal not more than 20% of affiliated manufacturing corporations. However the WGA has mentioned that their divestment plans don’t meet the usual agreed by the opposite companies.

In a bid to drive the WGA’s hand, the 2 companies filed motions in November asking Birotte for the injunction. The companies argue, as they’ve all alongside, that the boycott is against the law beneath federal antitrust regulation as a result of the WGA has leveraged its relationships with “non-labor events” — showrunners and managers — to squeeze the companies.

Of their response filed on Friday evening, the WGA’s attorneys invoked the 1932 Norris-LaGuardia Act, which forbids federal courts from issuing injunctions to break non-violent strikes.

“The Guilds’ conduct is not any completely different from every other strike or work stoppage in which staff withhold labor till disputed situations are glad,” the guild’s attorneys wrote. “The Guilds’ nonfraudulent, nonviolent efforts to persuade members to take part in this ‘boycott’ by means of enforcement of inner union guidelines are completely protected against injunction.”

The WGA additionally argued that CAA and WME are looking for particular phrases that weren’t afforded to rivals like ICM or UTA, and that the guild has a reputable purpose to need to restrict the companies’ possession of manufacturing entities.

“The studios CAA and WME partially personal are employers of the Guilds’ members,” the guild wrote. “A expertise agent’s function is to signify writers in negotiations throughout the desk from these very employers. CAA and WME’s pursuits in manufacturing studios imply they’d successfully sit on each sides of the desk when representing writers throughout negotiations — an inherent battle of curiosity.”

A listening to on the motions is about for Dec. 18. Birotte has beforehand rejected the guild’s bid to postpone the listening to to February.

Birotte additionally rejected the guild’s earlier movement to dismiss the companies’ lawsuit, discovering a believable declare that the WGA had abused its authority and was engaged in an impermissible “energy seize.”