WGA West Advises Members Against Signing Coronavirus Liability Waivers

Members of the Writers Guild of America West have been urged by workers to not signal COVD-19 legal responsibility waivers, which exempt employers from their obligation to supply a secure office.

The directive was despatched to the 10,000 WGA members by the guild workers and asserted, “Your employer is required by regulation to supply a secure and wholesome office each within the room and on set. The WGAW has collected studio tips so we are able to higher advise you. Please don’t signal a waiver of legal responsibility that seeks to shift accountability onto your shoulders.”

The discover mirrors efforts by different Hollywood unions to stop members from signing such agreements amid the COVID-19 pandemic. SAG-AFTRA informed its members in June, “SAG-AFTRA has discovered that some employers are asking performers to execute varied kinds containing assumption of threat language and/or a COVID-19-related legal responsibility waiver as a situation of employment. SAG-AFTRA has not agreed to allow using any such kinds or language, and members are instructed to not execute any type containing such language till additional discover.”

The Los Angeles-based WGA West famous that California and lots of different state and native tips at present require workers who can to work remotely.

“In case you are requested to supply companies on a manufacturing set, you need to first request a replica of your manufacturing’s particular security protocols,” the message added. “The political and leisure business responses to the virus are regularly evolving, so we recognize data members are offering about their real-life particular experiences. These stories enable the Guild to proceed to regulate our personal steering and advocacy for members’ well-being on the job. Please tell us what your employer is doing and should you really feel secure.”