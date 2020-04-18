WGA West Blasts CBS Over Sick Leave Policy During Coronavirus Pandemic – Variety

The Writers Guild of America West has gone public with a dispute with CBS over its refusal to increase paid sick go away for its information writers who’re working throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The guild requested its 10,000 members on Friday to signal a petition in help of the 100 WGA West members at CBS Information. The community didn’t reply to a request for remark.

“We Want Sick Leave Now!” the missive stated. “Stand together with your fellow WGAW members at CBS. We should all do our half to curb the unfold of COVID-19. But, as our nation unites round this shared aim, WGAW information writers at CBS are being left behind.”

“Whereas different important companies have taken steps to help their workers’ bodily and monetary well-being, CBS refuses to publicly assure paid sick go away for any of its information writers past the present contractual allotment(s). For weeks, information writers have requested CBS for assurances that they may have satisfactory paid sick go away at some point of the time they, or their family members, are coping with this lethal virus. CBS has remained silent. Be a part of your fellow writers and ask CBS to do the fitting factor! It’s time for CBS to take accountability for the well being and security of all its workers.”

WGA West spokesman Neal Sacharow stated the guild requested CBS to increase sick go away for Los Angeles-area CBS newswriter members because the COVID-19 disaster started greater than a month in the past.

“As an alternative of releasing a transparent coverage, CBS insists every particular person member should go to HR to ask individually for go away,” Sacharow stated. “That isn’t a sick go away coverage staff can rely on.”