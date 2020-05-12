What 9-1-1’s Season 3 Finale Maddie Bombshell Means For Season 4

Go away a Remark
Spoilers forward for the Season 3 finale of 9-1-1 on Fox, referred to as “What’s Subsequent?”
The Season 3 finale of 9-1-1 was hyped because the episode that introduced again Connie Britton as Abby for closure with Buck and pitted the heroes of the 118 towards an enormous practice derailment, however the largest twist of the hour arguably got here on the finish when all the things appeared prefer it was again to regular. Maddie is pregnant!
Sure, Maddie and Chimney are going to be mother and father! The second of realization got here at Might‘s commencement get together. Maddie recoiled from the scent of a salmon dish that she’d liked earlier than, which is a right away register TV land that someone is pregnant. Maddie got here to the identical conclusion and rushed house with Chimney to take two being pregnant exams to substantiate.
9-1-1 delivered an enormous shock for Maddie, however for as soon as, it wasn’t a traumatic shock! All issues thought-about, Maddie is in place in her life, and Chimney is a stand-up man for her to have a child with.
Nonetheless, it should mark an enormous change in a present that is kind of procedural, and there are already some child characters on the present because of Might and Harry Grant and, after all, the cute Christopher.
Whereas Maddie and Chimney had been in a strong place of their relationship, they did not seem to be they had been critically contemplating having youngsters any time quickly, and Maddie all however panicked earlier in Season 3 when she thought Chim was going to suggest. In a single fell swoop — or two optimistic being pregnant exams — they’ll be dedicated for a really very long time.
Luckily, 9-1-1 has already been renewed for Season 4, and government producer Tim Minear shared with TV Insider what’s within the works for Maddie and Chimney’s being pregnant story:
We’re simply moving into speaking about that now. We solely simply resumed the Season 4 writers room a pair weeks in the past, however we do have some huge plans for Maddie and Chimney. You may relaxation assured that whereas after all they are going to be dealing with challenges, they are going to be dealing with hazard due to the road of labor they’re in, we’ve got some actually heartwarming and aspirational and fantastic story concepts arising for them.
On the draw back, Maddie and Chimney aren’t going to magically be out of hazard simply because Maddie is pregnant, though hopefully 9-1-1 will not put Maddie in the midst of one other hostage state of affairs. On the upside, the 9-1-1 workforce is planning some tales which are “heartwarming,” “aspirational,” and “fantastic.” It could not occur to a greater couple!
Truthfully, of the varied {couples} on the present, I would say Maddie and Chimney are those most prepared for a child. That stated, that is TV, and no TV drama ever lets a serious character undergo a being pregnant with no disaster or two, however hopefully Maddie’s Season 4 arc might be largely joyful.
Apparently, Maddie was additionally concerned in slightly little bit of a cliffhanger having to do with Might, though it pales compared to the newborn bombshell. At Might’s commencement get together, Maddie requested if she was enthusiastic about USC.
In response, Might stated she wished to speak to Maddie about one thing. The dialog by no means occurred (on-screen, at the least), and Tim Minear would solely tease this about Might:
She’s undoubtedly received one thing up her sleeve.
Sadly, 9-1-1 followers have a wait on their fingers earlier than discovering out what occurs with Maddie and Chimney now that there is a bun within the oven or what Might had in thoughts to speak about with Maddie. 9-1-1 is heading into its longest hiatus between seasons, as Fox not too long ago introduced that 9-1-1 (together with 9-1-1: Lone Star and the brand new Mayim Bialik/Jim Parsons present) will not hit the airwaves till midseason.
The excellent news is that there are many TV choices now and within the not-too-distant future, and you will discover them on our 2020 summer season TV premiere schedule.
