“What a shame that a team like this beat us”: the harsh expression of Carlos Salcedo after the defeat of Tigres against Cruz Azul

Cruz Azul beat the UANL Tigres 2-0, duel with which the Matchday 6 Guard1anes 2021. For the feline team it meant their second defeat in the tournament.

The university students are placed in the tenth position in the general table, with 7 units. While the capital square occupies the third position with 12 units; the annotations were by Luis Romo and Guillermo Matías Fernández, which allowed them to accumulate their fourth consecutive victory.

Given what happened on the night of Wednesday, February 17 at the State University, Carlos Salcedo, defender of Tigres, responded in a message on social networks that He was sorry to lose against The Machine, team that celebrated its last championship in the 1997 Winter Tournament, when it beat León and since then it has played six finals.

Since one of the Instagram users commented to the player: “Again against Cruz Azul”, and the footballer replied: “Already. What a shame that a team like this wins us, again, and more with 23 years of nightmare”.

The defeat of Tigres is recorded after concluding their participation in the Club World Cup, where he was runner-up, which meant the best result for a Mexican team in that tournament.

“Club World Cup is not the pretext”

Ricardo Ferretti, Tigres coach, indicated at a press conference that he was not surprised that Cruz Azul won the victory and ruled out using the team’s trip to participate in the Club World Cup as an excuse

“It is a small percentage and the defeat cannot be because of that because it would be a very silly excuse. The team arrived, was rehabilitated and is fine. I cannot blame that the trip was the main cause of the defeat, I do not agree”, He specified. The university students arrived last Friday from Doha, Qatar, after playing the final of the Club World Cup against Bayern Munich.

The Brazilian strategist admitted that he was slow to react in the match against the Machine. “If you get confused, you do not decipher the rival team well, as it happened in the first 30 minutes, I would not say that the defeat was unexpected. We play the same game and the first 30 minutes mark what happens in the game ”.

The first goal was scored Luis Romo in minute 5 and Guillermo Matías Fernández added the second score in the second half’s compensation time.

And he pointed out that his players fell into despair and this was evident in his attitude when he reproached him for some failures. “It is normal and when things do not work out we start to see other things and we start to complain, to see Moors with tranchete and despair begins and demands everything and it is something normal but that should not happen “.

