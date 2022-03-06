What about Overwatch 2? The team in charge responds to the community waiting for news

Blizzard’s anticipated game continues in silence after months without knowing anything new.

By Axel García / Updated March 4, 2022, 22:39 21 comments

Announced since the end of 2019, it is not surprising to see that the community eager to play Overwatch 2 is looking for answers from Blizzard, and although there is nothing to reveal yet, the team in charge of the project finally answered and gave people an update on the current state of the game.

The team in charge asks the Overwatch community for more patienceAndyBthe company’s community manager, explained to players that the team is working very hard on the sequel to the famous shooter, but for now, we will have to wait a little more, because there is still nothing that the developers can announce now.

AndyB went on to mention that he is well aware of the long wait and lack of communication that the fans have suffered, and hopes that the players can once again win the trust in the project, once the team in charge can announce something.

In other words, developers will talk when it’s time, and that day could come tomorrow, in a week, or in a few months. Considering the big changes that Activision Blizzard went through after the departure of director Jeff Kaplan and the purchase made by Microsoft, it is evident that the development of Overwatch 2 did not go as the studio expected.

In September 2021, Blizzard announced that it expected to release Overwatch 2 before the summer of 2022, as the company already couldn’t afford any more delays. At the beginning of this year, the company assured that very soon we would have new details about its projects in development, which not only includes Overwatch 2, but also the anticipated Diablo 4.

