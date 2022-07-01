What about Taika Waititi’s Celebrity Wars film? Now not even the director is aware of if it’ll be finished but

Thor: Love & Thunder director Taika Waititi is operating on a Celebrity Wars film, however nonetheless have no idea when or if it’ll in any case be finished.

All the way through an interview with The New York Instances, Waititi defined what he is lately operating on, after the approaching Thor sequel.

“At the moment I am seeking to write the speculation for ‘Celebrity Wars’“, mentioned. “I’ve to look the way it is going, as a result of after I document it, that would decide when it is finished or if it is even finished.“.

Waititi’s subsequent Celebrity Wars film used to be first introduced in 2020, however we’ve got heard little or no in regards to the mission since then. Whilst we all know the film will have compatibility his signature taste, there hasn’t been the rest in the best way of legit bulletins, and now not even a touch as to what the film might be. What we do know is that it’ll be an absolutely stand-alone film, and not using a trilogies or Skywalker tales concerned.

The following Celebrity Wars film is anticipated to hit theaters in overdue 2023, nevertheless it seems like that is not set in stone:”Sure. Smartly, now not in 2023, however on the finish of 2023Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy mentioned.We’ve got now not closed the rest“.

Taking into account Waititi’s distinctive taste, it is sensible to think about this film as a standalone. Finally, it is more uncomplicated to promote a wacky caper within the Celebrity Wars universe than a wacky model of a longtime tale.

However even supposing it isn’t finished, Waititi has deliberate that too. “I am additionally positive with taking six months off and putting out with my children.“, mentioned.

Nonetheless, the speculation of ​​a Taika Waititi Celebrity Wars film is promising. He is already had hit after hit with What We Do within the Shadows, to not point out his Surprise motion pictures with Thor: Ragnarok and Thor: Love & Thunder.