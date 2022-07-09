What about the Argentines in the NBA? The magnifying glass in the situations of Campazzo, Bolmaro and Vildoza

Facundo Campazzo, Leandro Bolmaro and Luca Vildoza the three Argentines with the possibility of playing in the NBA (Getty Images)

These are not times for Ginobili, Scola and Nocioni in the NBA. Gone are those seasons in which the Golden Generation “copped” the best league in the world, having six members in the same campaign (Ginóbili, Delfino, Herrmann, Nocioni, Oberto and Scola in 07/08), with prominent roles , like those of at least four of them. Now there is a new litter that is pushing to make a place for itself, a mission that is not being easy at all within an increasingly complex context.

Facundo Campazzo, the basketball leader, in personality and charisma of this generation, had two seasons with ups and downs until his contract expired. Precisely in these days he hopes that the interests of some teams crystallize in offers and he can continue in the elite, as he wishes. Luca Vildoza, who last season signed contracts with the Knicks and the Bucks, although he played little or nothing, began to fight it now in the Las Vegas summer league, precisely with Milwaukee, the title candidate who terminated the remaining year of his contract and He signed him another, smaller one, so he can play these preseason friendlies and show himself, against the Bucks and the rest of the teams. Lastly, she is Leandro Bolmaro, the highest-ranked Argentine selected in an NBA draft (23rd place, first round, in 2020). Last season, the Cordovan failed to earn a place in Wolves’ 15-man squad and was loaned out a couple of times to the G-League affiliate. When it seemed that this season, his last guaranteed deal, would be key to his continuity in the NBA, Minnesota got rid of him, trading him to Utah in a package centered on Rudy Gobert, the center who went to the Wolves. In this note we will analyze the three cases.

FACUNDO CAMPAZZO

The second season of FC7 (5.1 points, 36% shooting, 30% triples, 3.4 assists, 1.8 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 turnover and 18 minutes) contrasted with the first (6.1, 38%, 35%, 3.6, 2.1, 1.2, 1.1 and 22m). Always, in what follows, the player must ratify what is good and that is always more difficult than surprising. Facu could not do it, partly because of his responsibility and partly because of the lack of consistent chances. He started out playing, after how well he had done in the postseason and the absence of Jamal Murray, the still-injured starting point guard. Slow start in October (3.8 points, 25% triples, 2.2 goal passes and 18m), improved in November (6.5, 41% and 2.2 in 18m) and his best moment came in december (7.4, 32% and 5.4 in 26m). He held up for part of January (5.7, 22%, 4.6 and 21m), including an 18-point, 12-assist game against Portland (1/14), but began to lose his place, falling into that ups and downs that is the NBA. And that was also his performance during the regular phase. On top of that -and precisely for this reason-, the team decided to hire another player in his position, Bryn Forbes, based on the poor aim that Campazzo and several teammates had shown, within a team that decided to use the three-point shot a lot to free spaces for the great Jokic.

Facubdo Campazzo with the Nuggets jersey. The Cordovan can aspire to be a third point guard of an NBA team

It was when, seeing the situation, the player and his agents asked for an exchange. The Nuggets replied that they would evaluate it and received some proposals, but none of them closed. They preferred to keep the player for the remainder of the season, as reinsurance, despite the fact that Monte Morris, Bones Hyland, Forbes and Austin Rivers were ahead in considering an offensive coach who focused on the production of that facet. to try not to be so Deportivo Jokic. The truth is The Argentine did not enter even as a last option. Malone lost confidence in him. Or he had others that he thinks are better. It is true that, in the little that he entered, FC7 did not give many reasons to trust again…

After that one from major to minor, Campazzo concentrated on improving his offensive resources during this break. He hired three personal trainers to improve details and polish offensive techniques, not so much in shooting mechanics but in order to achieve more advantages. FC7’s problem in the NBA was offensive. Today, if you don’t score, you can’t play. And the Cordovan, due to his low height (1m78), needs to work more on his variants. That extra work paid off if you analyze the National Team’s two games in the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup. What they did against Venezuela, as a visitor, was impressive, scoring 29 of the team’s 69 points, being the great reason why the Che García’s team turned around a game that they were losing by 14 to add an essential victory. In the second game, in Panama, he unbalanced (19 points), but also generated more for the rest. He gave 8 assists (4 more than in Venezuela), one of which, with his back turned, even generated a post by Trae Young, the star of the Atlanta Hawks. “This guy really is on another level,” he wrote after seeing the pass without looking, from behind, that he gave to Delfino.

“I saw it better and with clear progress in several of the things we work on, especially when he was paired with bigger defenders. He made more direct movements, took the shot faster and convinced. It happened, with the rivals, what we had trained and he used the step to the side very well to be able to shoot with more time and space. This separation allowed him to improve efficiency, which we were also working on. I also would have liked him to play more in the NBA, to move with more dynamics, going in and out of the area, not playing so much above the three-point line, but he had that option left for being the team’s great game generator. But I liked what I saw.” Mariano Sanchez, the holistic development coach that Campazzo hired for 15 days.

The NBA market opened on July 1 but was quickly frozen by the situation of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, the two Nets stars who requested the exchange and that caused many teams to begin to analyze the chance of adding one or both. That put the brakes on medium or small operations. In the case of Campazzo, he is among the last. First they close the superstars, then the figures and then it’s up, usually after 10, to the workers, such as the Argentine. The Cordovan can aspire to be a third point guard of a team and, in the best of cases, to be the second. There is a lot of talk about Dallas, including champion Golden State, but for now they are rumors. “It is a good market for Facu because there are not so many point guards but there are several teams looking. There are stakeholders, there are even different figures and types of role. The market was moved until it blocked for everything that Durant generates. But the important thing is that several franchises consider him an NBA player and believe that Denver was wrong about him ”, analyzed David Carro, his agent in the USA. The Nuggets, remember, didn’t even make a qualifying offer for him to be a restricted free agent — the team can match any offer for him — making it clear they don’t want him even for minimum salary. It is precisely this figure that Campazzo can aspire to: a first year of 1,800,000, the minimum contract for a third-year player, is what he can aspire to.

LUCA VILDOZA

Luca will have the obligation to stand out in the summer league

The man from Mar del Plata was hired by the Knicks in May 2021 but he arrived at a bad time (playoffs) and did not play. On top of that, he had a very weak Olympic Games and, when he had to demonstrate in the summer league, he was injured and the New York franchise cut him off. He recovered in the country, returned to the National Team in February and the Bucks gave him another chance, almost at the same time as NYK the previous year: days before the start of the postseason. In fact, he did not make his debut but he did make it in the playoffs, having the rare privilege of debuting in this instance… As he did not have chances and still had a contract, Milwaukee confirmed him for training camp -preseason- and the Las Vegas summer league. Vegas. But, these days, he surprised by cutting her non-guaranteed deal for this season.

An administrative move, they said from their surroundings, although it is not exactly like that. The base was signed this Friday for another type of contract, the Exhibit 9, which is used so that they can be in the summer league. A minor agreement, test. It gives more margin to the franchise. If the player is injured or they don’t like it, they cut him off without problems or compensation. This is how Exhibit 9 is known and that is what it was created for. It is clear, then, that this agreement is worse than the previous one and reflects that the Bucks are far from convinced to keep him. He will fight for a place in Las Vegas, although with few chances because Milwaukee has a practically armed squad. He has one place left (today there are 14 players under contract), taking into account that there are 15 for the regular phase. Today they have three proven guards (Jrue Holiday, star, veteran George Hill and a third level point guard in Jevon Carter). Luca is a 1-2, he could double as a shooter, but at shooting guards they have Wesley Mathews, Grayson Allen and Paul Connaughton, who have also proven themselves for years. It doesn’t seem to take place, at least to find minutes. The summer league can also help you show off and find another team that needs you more. We will have to wait…

LEANDRO BOLMARO

The Cordovan landed in Utah and will have to fight for his place

The 21-year-old from Córdoba did not have as many opportunities to play after being chosen in the 21st position in the 2020 draft. Minnesota insisted that he leave Barcelona in 2021, but neither in training nor in the few minutes in the game (7 on average in 35 encounter) convinced coach Chris Finch. He didn’t even help the presence of Pablo Prigioni in his coaching staff… Bolmaro averaged just 1.4 points, 31% from the field, 28% three-pointers, 1.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists. He fared better when he was loaned to the franchise affiliate in the G League: he averaged 13.5 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds, although with a poor 27% in triples, perhaps today his main deficit, in a new NBA that if not you put it in three, you go outside.

Bolmaro was coming to his last season with a guaranteed contract to show that he belonged to the elite, but Minnesota put him in the mega-trade he made for Rudy Gobert, the Jazz’s star pivot. And the Cordovan ended up in Utah. Will the new team be his? For now, yes, although that will depend on what happens in the market, on whether those from Salt Lake City can enter the Durant fever. It doesn’t seem likely, because the superstar isn’t bound for Utah, but they may be involved in a trade that includes more than one franchise. If not, it will not be easy for you to earn a place in a perimeter

At the base they have the best of the squad: Mike Conley –the starter, a performer for a decade-, Jordan Clarkson –talented point guard with great scoring power- and Pat Beverley –veteran handyman-. As shooting guard is the star of the team, Donovan Mitchell, and behind him are the Canadian Alexander-Walker -Argentina’s rival in the next FIBA ​​window- and Malik Beasley. Bolmaro could fight the next spot with Jared Butler. The good thing is that Leandro can play both positions and perhaps that versatility will help him, although it is clear, as we see in the other Argentines, that the situation is uphill, as Gabriel Deck also noted, playing a handful of games and returning to the Real Madrid. It’s not like before. A different reality.

KEEP READING:

The Argentine NBA coach: what it is like to be a specialist in training Ginóbili, Scola, Vildoza, Campazzo and American figures

Interview with Facundo Campazzo: the diet that changed his life, his lesser known cross with a star and the negotiations to continue in the NBA