What about The Day Before? The zombie MMO leaves many questions unanswered

The Day Before is the most desired game by Steam users: its staging is reminiscent of The Division, it has driving elements in the purest Days Gone style and promises a lot of action against zombies in a devastated America. However, it is not gold everything that shines. There are also controversies, many open doubts and data that do not fit. Are they coincidences or is there something weird going on? We talk about all that in this article.

Why is it that some of the titles we most look forward to seem like they are destined never to reach our hands? I don’t know if we could talk about a excessive ambition on the part of the developers, of a certain predisposition to lost causes on our part, or of any explanation that is halfway between both issues, but here is a fact: Star Citizen was announced on October 18, 2012, ago a whopping almost ten years, and continues to dominate the lists of most coveted video games by the PC community. And honestly, even at the risk of public ridicule, I must say that I understand it and I share it, because Cloud Imperium Games’ space simulator is not just one of the works more titanic of the history of our environment, but also has the strange and wonderful gift of striking a chord with adventure, of bringing us closer to a galactic exploration which, sadly, I highly doubt our generations will even glimpse.

The issue is that, despite the infinite wait, in the case of Star Citizen there are a few reasons that invite optimism, such as its open development (almost a milestone in terms of studio-user communication), its more than four hundred million raised via popular funding, and the most important of all: that you can try it whenever you want, that is, it is something tangible, even if it is not finished. We leave for another day to talk about his palpable obsession with the design lines of the ships, their interior upholstery or the decorative elements that compose them, aesthetic manias that are undoubtedly delaying the implementation of much more necessary mechanics, but there is transparency, we know that the project it is real. On the other hand, there are developments that have an aura of obscurantism around them, which leaves us unclear about what to expect from them. I’m very afraid that this may end up being the case of The Day Before, the most desired game by Steam users for months… even though we don’t know almost nothing of the.

Doubts about the reliability of The Day Before

In these days of research I have found not only countless memes about it, but also a real concern of the community: that the game, after all, Does not exist. We are not going to get into existentialist moves, nor do I think this is the time to assess whether that fear is an exaggeration or not (we’ll see), but at least it is logical to ask if we can trust the project. That’s what we’re going to talk about in the following lines, but first of all we’re going to briefly summarize what The Day Before consists of, in case I’ve caught you off guard; Broadly speaking, it is a massively multiplayer online with survival elements, third-person shooter perspective and set in a post-pandemic and devastated America. Does it ring a bell? Yes, it is very similar to what the first of The Division proposed back in 2016, and to a certain extent it almost comes to be a reimagining of Ubisoft’s ambivalent post-apocalyptic work.

It also has a very interesting DayZ roll, with management of inventory and crafting, and everything concerning the driving of vehicles is reminiscent of Days Gone, due to that gas gauge and the feeling of being immersed in a zombie nightmare road movie. It is true that the line between inspiration and plagiarism has always been very, very thin, but to be fair in principle, there was not much reason to be more skeptical than strictly necessary. The formula does not waste originalityOf course, but you have to get used to the idea that it is not the first or the last post-apocalyptic open world that we will see in the industry.

What has changed then? The answer is quite complicated, since some things have not changed (and that is the problem), and others have. Let me explain: on the one hand, it is normal for a video game that is in the early stages of development to have a enormous caution when teaching new playable material. We already know that first impressions are practically everything in this industry, so getting ahead of the right time often leads to blunders. anthologies, and I prefer not to pull the newspaper library because if we don’t have time. However, I do find it striking to see that the marketing of Fntastic, the studio responsible for The Day Before, has not changed over time. Apart from a few images, and a 13-minute gameplay telegraphed to the millimeter, it seems that we have not seen nothing authenticnothing that is not perfectly orchestrated for the occasion, something a bit suspicious if we take into account that its launch, before the last delay, was dated for June 21.

Neither a closed beta nor advertising campaign, no demonstrations… nothing. Absolute silence, with the exception of a tangential news, such as the collaboration with Nvidia to include ray tracing and DLSS in the game’s scenarios. Do not get me wrong, on paper everything looks good, but there is something that squeaks me, something that leaves me with no other option than to wonder what all this is about secrecy. If the title was really going to come out on June 21, Fntastic’s behavior doesn’t quite fit me. And then came what set off all the alarms: his launch has been postponed to March 1 of next year, in theory to bring the game from Unreal Engine 4 to the fifth version of Epic’s legendary engine.

What is the problem, you ask. As well, input none; What’s more, not to use other examples, Star Citizen himself changed the German CryEngine for Amazon’s Lumberyard and there he continues, painting his hyperrealistic galaxy against all odds (although with a few legal moves involved). In essence, the problem is not the technical movement itself, which is understandable to a certain extent, but rather that the times, the workforce are not entirely reasonable, nor the trajectory of the study is especially favorable. Let’s see why.

If the title was really going to come out on June 21, Fntastic’s behavior doesn’t quite fit meThe company’s first work was The Wild Eight, a cooperative survival multiplayer with a beautiful art section and a more than decent reception in general… Until its rights were sold to HypeTrain Digital, its publisher, when the title it was still in early access period. Today it is impossible to know exactly if both companies ended up on good terms, or if there was some move in the style of Frogwares and Nacon with The Sinking City, which I doubt a priori because one way or another we would all have found out. Be that as it may, the study alluded to “internal problems” (I quote literally) and there was the matter. Shortly after they announced their next job: Dead Dozen, a kind of first-person shooter with horror elements that also opted for an exclusively online approach. I’m not going to lie to you… it was very, very fair. On top of that, the mess was vintage, because the title hit it brutally, to the point that it was withdrawn from steam and today doesn’t even show up mentioned on the official Fntastic website.

Soon after came Radiant One, an evocative and mystical storytelling experience whose simplicity stands in stark contrast to the great ambition that has always characterized The Day Before. We also have to take into account Propnight, an asynchronous multiplayer clearly inspired by Prop Hunt, one of the most classic modes in the madness and physics environment that is Garry’s Mod. The issue is that Propnight was developed simultaneously by the same team that is also handling The Day Before for three different platforms, something quite rare since the team only has a hundred employees. Where did they find the time and human capacity to work on two projects at the same time, with the added difficulty of making several versions? It is not unreasonable to see these practices in massive companieswhose quarterly reports would make more than one dizzy, but certainly not what I expect from a mid-sized staff that, after all, is working from scratch on a high-end MMO.

The controversy of the volunteers in Fntastic

As if that were not enough, the controversy ended up turning everything upside down when we found out about the work culture that prevails in Fntastic. From a video that we can see on the official page itself, the founders of the company affirm that all its workers are considered volunteers, only that some charge and some don’t. Part-time volunteers are only “rewarded” with codes from early game versions and in-game items, which is a bit too much like working for a beta tester (free too). Its duties? Apparently they are in charge of tasks related to the community, but also the translation of the game and “improving our projects or creating new special functions”, which is an understatement to avoid simply saying develop. In essence, we are talking about a very beast distortion the concept of “volunteering” and a work environment that seems worthy of an episode of Black Mirror; that does not imply that the game is going to be bad, but it is more fuel for the incombustible fire of suspicion.

To date, The Day Before has not been nurtured by any crowdfunding campaign, nor does it have open reservations on SteamAll this leads me to think, not without some bitterness, in Abandoned, that new intellectual property that many of us desperately wanted to associate with the return of Silent Hill, but that finally fell through. Understand, yes, that I do not think that The Day Before is in such a compromised situation as Abandoned, which almost seems like a random project destined to attract financing and then disappear (Blue Box’s convulsive trajectory is marked by many movements of this stick ); my problem with The Day Before is rather that I am not very clear what to think of him. On the one hand, I want everything to be a scare, that the controversy of the volunteers turns out to be a linguistic error or a very bad company policy that can change for the better, and that the game lives up to its promises and comes out when it’s ready. On the other hand, I have the feeling that there are too many things that do not fit, too many loose ends, and I wonder if it is not that the tree is preventing us from seeing the forest once again.

As I say, I hope I’m wrong, and to be fair there are also reasons for don’t give up everything. The first, and perhaps the most relevant, is that to date The Day Before has not been nurtured by any crowdfunding campaign, nor does it have open reservations on Steam or anything like that; I mean, you haven’t seen it yet. a hard by users. The second is that the publisher, MYTONA, is quite strong in the Russian market and is in the incredible business of mobile free to play, so I imagine that pasta has been around for a while. The third is that, unfortunately, there are a few studios that have a “complicated” work environment, so we also cannot make Fntastic carry all the vices of an industry that still has a lot to improve. However, I recommend caution and temper expectations until we see something more real, more tangible. At the moment, the title does not have them all with it, but time, as always, will have the last word.