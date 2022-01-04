What about the new game from the creator of BioShock? They criticize the disastrous direction of Ken Levine

Several Ghost Story Games employees speak to Bloomberg to explain Ken Levine’s dire direction.

Ken levine has made a big niche in the world of videogames thanks to his work at BioShock, where his participation as creative director left an important mark on the sector, but before that, on other classics such as the memorable System Shock 2. After this, Levine closed Irrational Games (whose employees suffered a beastly crunch during the development of BioShock Infinite) and founded a smaller studio under Take-Two: Ghost Story Games.

Ken Levine closed Irrational Games to avoid controlling such a large group of employeesSupposedly, this new attempt by Levine was made to avoid the control of a group as large as Irrational Games, something that was getting out of hand with the director. However, it seems that Ghost Story Games is following in the wake of the studio that has already disappeared because of Levine and your poor skills in managing employees, as both former employees and those who are still within the developer explain to Bloomberg. Some mistakes that especially affect the launch of the game.

As Jason Schreier writes in the aforementioned medium, Ken Levine has the beneplaccito de Take Two for the proposals it has given in the past, as many consider BioShock as a before and after in the video game industry. Following the closure of Irrational Games, Levine began work on a game that would include something called “narrative Lego“, which would provide a unique experience for each player and would be the starting gun for the development of their next title.

Former workers say the constant changes were demoralizing and felt like an obstacle in their careersBloombergUnfortunately, the situation is far from ideal, as Levine is unable to communicate properly with his employees, which leads to days and months of work being thrown away for a sudden change of mind. “Ghost Story employees spent weeks or months building components for the new game, only for Levine to scrap them. The likes of Levine they changed occasionally after playing a major indie, such as Dead Cells or Void Bastards, and insisted that some features be revised to emulate those games. Former workers say the constant changes were demoralizing and they felt like an obstacle in their careers“, see Lee Bloomberg.

After all, Ghost Story Games could afford such developmental alterations due to the lack of release date for your game. As Schreier recalls, Ken Levine commented in a talk that “In almost every title I’ve worked on, you find that your time is running out, and then you play the game. You go around for years and then it’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, we hardly have time,’ and that forces you to make the decisions. “

The game may not see the light of day for 2 yearsFrom Levine’s point of view, that can even turn out to be a good thing. But employees do not have the same opinion, since it prevents them from giving information or expanding their portfolio in case they want to search A new job. Considering that the project has not yet come to light, the artists in the installment cannot include their creations as examples of a working career, which hinders their change of company. A situation that has alienated a good handful of developers and that, for the moment, has not changed much.

Ken Levine’s next game

As for the game that Ghost Story Games is preparing, no big data has yet been given in this regard. A few years ago, the same director stated that his new work would closely resemble his early works, something that has been expanded slightly in the statements of Bloomberg. Supposedly, the title would feature the narrative Lego that we mentioned above and it would be a sci-fi shooter located in a mysterious space station inhabited by three factions. Depending on our decisions and the dialogue options chosen, each faction would act as an ally, neutral or enemy.

And what about the release date? The Ghost Story Games title was due to be released in Fall 2017, but Levine’s constant changes and miscommunication have lengthened the process more than necessary. Now an employee thinks the studio is finally on the right track, but the game would not be ready. within 2 years.

Be that as it may, Ken Levine’s attitude it’s no surprise in the industry, because his search for perfection was already known through an obsession that could take months of work to waste. A behavior that is exemplified by one of its canceled games: a Zelda-style adventure that never saw the light of day. PS2 and Xbox. As for his next installment, it will be necessary to see if Levine can overcome all his tendencies and hobbies to continue and finish a project that been active for many years.