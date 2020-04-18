Everyone knows they’re pointless and but there’s a treacherous a part of the mind that wishes to acquire all of them the identical. Whether or not they’re Steam achievements or mounts in MMOs or no matter badges, titles, and gubbins video games hand out to hold you engaged, this weekend we’re asking: What achievement did you go to ridiculous lengths for?

Listed below are our solutions, plus some sourced from our discussion board.

The Stanley Parable

Joanna Nelius: I used to be on my manner to getting the Go Exterior achievement in The Stanley Parable, which you get if you don’t play the sport for 5 years. I used to be purposefully avoiding taking part in the sport so I may get it, however across the 4 12 months mark I had forgotten all about that achievement, and in my pleasure of introducing the sport to some associates, booted it up. I’m now again to month three of 5 years. Crap.

Divinity: Dragon Commander

Jody Macgregor: Divinity: Dragon Commander has heaps of achievements for the varied political selections you make as a half-dragon with a jetpack who turns into emperor. A lot of these achievements are linked to the quests given by whichever princess you marry, which is why I married all of them in flip. Apparently there’s no divorce for dragon spouses and as a substitute I had to sacrifice them to a demon named Corvus one after the other after finishing their sidequests. I suppose I may have simply replayed Divinity: Dragon Commander, but it surely’s not superb and I used to be decided to hoover up as many achievements as I may, together with the one for letting my dwarf spouse feed her dad to some pigs. What a sport.

Everyone’s Gone to the Rapture

Andy Kelly: I like this sport, however man, it has among the worst achievements of all time. I’m satisfied The Chinese language Room didn’t need to embody any, however have been pressured to by Sony when the sport was a PS4 unique, and the crapness of them is a sort of protest by the developer. Anyway, there’s one known as Moonwalker the place you have to stroll backwards for 50 seconds. That’s it. And I’m unsure why, however I went out of my manner to get it, moonwalking via the centre of Yaughton till it popped. I additionally stood immobile in a telephone sales space for 3 minutes to get the Fallacious Quantity achievement. Completely pointless, and doubtless essentially the most arbitrary achievements in videogame historical past.

Too many

Jarred Walton: Any sport the place I do 100 % assortment of no matter issues you can discover feels ridiculous on reflection. There’s often no good cause to obsess over these items, and it’s an enormous a part of why I keep away from MMOs—if I allow them to, they’d get their hooks in deep. I need to be certain that I don’t miss out on elements of the story, however inevitably the few traces of textual content or no matter aren’t definitely worth the effort.

A couple of video games the place I collected every thing that instantly come to thoughts: the unique Murderer’s Creed, Batman Arkham Asylum, and most not too long ago I’ve been poking at Journey to the Savage Planet. There’s an fascinating aspect observe: the unique Murderer’s Creed is the one sport within the sequence that I really completed, and I believe all that wasted time accumulating each final flag, saving each citizen, and so on. I began the second sport and virtually instantly felt burnt out.

DelirusRex: I’m a completionist, I simply want to get every thing in each sport, interval. This contains each achievement, merchandise, collectible, simply every thing. Factor is, generally, these video games have essentially the most psychological achievements.

Stanley Parable has the weirdest and greatest achievements in any sport, and proper now I’m a couple of week off of the “Go Exterior” achievement. Don’t play it for 5 years.

Hm. It’s value noting I’ve tried the achievement to play for all the period of a Tuesday.

sward: I as soon as let one among my sims die by lightning as a result of he wanted to keep fishing outdoors trigger I wanted a cowplant seed.

Don’t @ me.

I Will Hang-out You: I actually assume that any sport that requires a number of playthroughs to get an achievement is taken into account a “ridiculous size” and by that definition I’ve completed that quite a lot of instances.

The achievement I’ve in all probability spent essentially the most time buying can be the 100 mounts in World of Warcraft. A lot of them required an insane quantity of grinding or luck.

Zloth: The HUB quest in X3:Terran Battle. Performed with out dishonest, solely a bit of away-from-keyboard SETA, and almost no pirating of different ships. It begins out as a fetch quest to assist re-build an enormous house station but it surely doesn’t take lengthy earlier than the calls for are simply an excessive amount of to merely go out and purchase, so you have to begin constructing your individual stations. And stations to provide these stations. And you’ll want to handle a fleet of commerce ships to ship items and dump leftovers. And you’ll need some defenses for all that stuff, in fact. Briefly, you want to construct an interstellar commerce empire to end the search! It’s the largest quest I’ve ever seen.

And I obtained no achievement for it. Again within the early days of the sport, I obtained a few mods to add some options to the sport. The mods have been later signed (or some such) in order that they wouldn’t block achievements however my sport was already marked as modified. So I took a video as a substitute.

Rensje: I’m unsure if this qualifies as ‘ridiculous lengths’, however one of many hardest and most time-consuming achievements I’ve ever gotten is the Knight’s Honor achievement in Darkish Souls: Put together to Die Version. It requires you to acquire each distinctive weapon and protect accessible within the sport with one character. That features boss weapons you can solely purchase by buying and selling a selected boss soul for it, and objects which might be locked behind a selected covenant.

It took me hours of farming and taking part in via the sport thrice with the identical character to acquire all of it. One of many boss souls, specifically that of the Nice Gray Wolf Sif, is required for 2 totally different swords and a protect! Meaning you have to beat New Recreation+ and beat him on NG+2 earlier than you can acquire the entire weapons, after which you even have to play up to Anor Londo on that sport cycle earlier than you can really transpose the soul into the required weapon or protect.

I really bear in mind lastly getting there, fired up to acquire the final weapon I wanted earlier than the achievement would pop. In my pleasure, I by accident purchased the improper weapon! Upon realising my mistake, I panicked arduous. I figured I might have to do one other whole playthrough to get it, after I had already struggled to get right here for some 60+ hours. I rapidly Alt+F4’d out of the sport and halle-flippin’-lujah, the sport had not autosaved but. I used to be standing outdoors the door to Anor Londo cathedral, boss soul nonetheless in hand. Once I traded it for the fitting weapon this time, the achievement lastly popped! Whew!

I went on to acquire ALL of the achievements for Darkish Souls, and I’m very proud that I managed it, however Knight’s Honor was the toughest half by far.

McStabStab: The ridiculous lengths I went to have been self-inflicted on this case, however I 100% cleared Mad Max… with out utilizing quick journey the entire sport.

I’m additionally pleased with beating Alien: Isolation on Nightmare problem, and having good video games (100% achievements) for Hotline Miami, Into the Breach, and a handful of others.

Julez: I do know it is a little outdoors the scope of the query, however I not too long ago obtained the “Collector” achievement in Evoland 2. The sport includes a card battling minigame, wherein you get one distinctive card for every in sport participant you beat (you’ll additionally discover some in chests in hidden areas). I spent hours discovering each opponent and battling them, accumulating all 62 playing cards. I’ve by no means been a lot of an achievement hunter however, I obtained addicted to the minigame, what can I say?

Johnway: just about making an attempt to get all of the achievements for duke nukem ceaselessly. The sport was horrible and going via it once more to accomplish it was insanity. a part of the issue was that i obtained the collectors version and that i felt like it might have been a waste if i didn’t wanting that. DNF was a painful reminder why i ought to by no means preorder any sport ever once more. Besides possibly cyberpunk 2077 would be the exception.