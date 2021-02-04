What Andrea Pirlo said to Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portuguese’s anger at being substituted against Inter

Cristiano Ronaldo’s anger at being replaced against Inter

Cristiano Ronaldo was the protagonist of the first semifinal of the Italian Cup between Juventus and Inter Milan. The Portuguese converted a double With which his team traced a game that had started below the scoreboard with a goal from Lautaro Martínez.

In addition to his two goals at 26 and 35 minutes, the former Real Madrid footballer also lived a particular situation when his coach Andrea Pirlo decided to replace him at 76 ′ with Álvaro Morata.

As could be seen in the transmission, the change was not well received by the Portuguese, who He showed his annoyance as he left the field. During his way to the substitute bench he had a meeting with the Italian coach, who later, at a press conference, explained what they said to each other.

Pirlo spoke of the substitution of Ronaldo

“It is normal that in a game like this you want to continue helping but also You have to think about the League and on Saturday we have an important challenge (against Roma). It was correct to remove him at that time ”, considered the former referent of the Italian team about his decision to replace him.

Later, and along the same lines, was asked whether there was any type of clause in his contract about the minutes the Portuguese must stay on the court.

“No, there is no contract. He knows that it is essential, but sometimes he can also rest. With so many close commitments, you must always be on top. What have we told each other? That he had to leave because there was an important game this Saturday. He is playing many games in a row and from time to time, he needs a break, “he said.

The Italian explained to him that they have complicated matches ahead and he needs him in them (Reuters)

Until now, Cristiano Ronaldo played 23 matches between all competitions and scored 22 goals, 15 of them in 16 league games for Juventus to be placed in fourth place in the standings with one game less than Roma, Inter and Mílan, (third, second and first respectively).

The Old lady is facing an extremely tight schedule in which his next four games will be more than contested. While on Saturday they will face Roma with the need to win to continue fighting at the top of Serie A, three days later they will have to play the return match against Inter for the semifinals of the national cup.

Then they will visit the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium to face another of the league’s candidates, Napoli, before making his debut in the knockout stages of the Champions League on February 17 against Porto.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC

He scored two goals, but Andrea Pirlo took it out: Cristiano Ronaldo’s anger in Juventus’ triumph against Inter

Scare for a Napoli figure: the private plane in which he was traveling got confused during the landing

Messi will sue the five leaders who were aware of his contract at Barcelona