what Apple would gain by buying EA

The Electronic Arts purchase bells have been ringing in Cupertino for a few days, not alone, because Amazon and Disney are also being talked about as possible buyers —perhaps with more sense than Apple— of the fathers of FIFA, Battlefield, Mass Effect and company.

Disney and Amazon share being companies with many tentaclesmany different ways of earning money with activities that, in the case of the first, complement each other (hit movies induce people to buy their merchandisingfrom there to visit its amusement park and in the meantime to pay the subscription to its streaming service) and in the case of the second there are so many that some are part of an ecosystem and others have nothing to do with it.



Outline of Disney’s financial divisions and brands. Image: Xataka.



Amazon products and services, by segment, and main competitors. Image: Xataka.

In the case of Apple, it is a company that has diversified over time to accumulate different lines of business (in the last twenty years it has gone from the Mac and the iPod to the Mac, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods , services…), but which still has a crater where other giants such as Sony or Microsoft have a prosperous video game business.

He tried it with Apple Arcade, but thirty months after its launch it seems like a service that only lives for two reasons: to give an additional argument to Apple One subscribers so they don’t break their package, or to please children and ensure family subscriptions. Relevance in the video game industry: none.

In the past there was also an attempt to transcend, when the Apple TV of 2015, but a series of bad decisions (such as forcing to always allow playing with the Siri Remote, not only with specific controllers; or delaying compatibility with Xbox controllers and PlayStaton, or the scarce storage of the device) forced him to register where oblivion dwells. At least for video games.

In this context these purchase rumors arrive. An Apple that does not manufacture game consoles as such or launch any video game (Apple Arcade discounted), but still earns more money than anyone else in the video game industry. The key, microtransactions. Those charged by the commissioner.

Although Apple often takes advantage of the great growth of its Services division, which brings together revenue from the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV +, iCloud or Apple Care, among others; the main responsible for these increases are microtransactions in App Store games. In other words: Apple Music will make good money and iCloud backups will be worth well thanks to the static 5 GB, but nothing goes into Apple’s coffers as much as gems, chests, skinsflashier hats, and faster cars that are purchased within iOS games.

and that is a first great meeting point with EA, who in his games, especially in sports games, has known how to milk the udders of microtransactions at a good pace, having in FIFA the mother of all dairy cows. No other title makes this much money a year: $1.6 billion a year in revenue, and counting, just from microtransactions.

Owning EA would give Apple a direct entry into the video game industry, not only on iOS, but also on PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch. Although curiously, EA is one of the great developers that has turned its back on the Mac the most, an environment that neither with the move to x86 in the 2000s nor with the arrival of Metal in the 2010s had any weight in the field of video games. In the case of EA, even less.

Then there is the question of Apple’s approach to imperatively universal video games. As with any application, which since the arrival of Apple Silicon on Macs is understood as something oriented to Mac, iPad and iPhone, en bloc. This doesn’t bring AAA games closer to the iPhone, but instead limits the Mac to only being able to aspire to mobile games.

If cloud gaming was embraced, everything would change. With Apple taking advantage of EA to create its cloud gaming platform, such as Xbox Cloud Gaming, Stadia or Luna; the rules would be reversed: we could aspire to have the same experience on any iPhone as in the most powerful of the Mac Studios, because the power would be provided by Apple’s servers. However, it sounds difficult to think that this is a strategy that Apple contemplates, which has invested enormous resources in the design of its own chips and architectural leaps to think that they will render its advances on the consumer side meaningless.

The most valuable company Apple has ever bought is Beats, for which it paid $3 billion. EA is worth almost thirteen times as much.

There is also the financial issue. EA has a market capitalization of about $38 billion. That would be the minimum price at which it could be sold. That is thirteen times the amount that Apple paid for the most valuable company it has bought in its history, Beats, for which it released 3,000 million dollars in 2014. The rest of its purchases have had much lower prices, always below the billion dollars. Another reason not to have high hopes in such an operation.

Nevertheless, the video game industry is going through a period of consolidation, with several gigantic operations in recent months. Like Microsoft buying Activision Blizzard for 68.7 billion dollars, Sony buying Bungie for 3.6 billion or Take Two taking over Zynga. Something that also contextualizes the search for a buyer by EA, which will have to be seen in what remains in a few months, and if there is finally a marriage between her and Apple or if everything comes to nothing. Or if it ends up in the hands of others. For both Amazon and Disney they could be big buys.

What definitely would not happen, if bought by Apple, is what the leaks suggest as a great interest of EA, which is to leave Andrew Wilson, CEO of the company, as head of the new combination of his company and the buyer. . Not even a horizon with Cook retired seems to make sense of Wilson taking the reins of Apple in its entirety. We will see.