What are and how will the new WhatsApp terms and conditions affect?

The application that provides instant messaging service WhatsApp, from Facebook, will be updated in 2021 (Photo: Europa Press / Archive)



As they have pointed out in social networks, from next February 8 the new WhatsApp terms and conditions, they have informed their users this day in Mexico.

However, It is necessary that netizens accept these conditions in order to continue using the application on a regular basis.

According to the notice, key WhatsApp updates will collect more information on the following:

– “The WhatsApp service and how we treat your data.”

– “How companies can use Facebook’s hosted services to store and manage their WhatsApp chats.”

– “How we partner with Facebook to offer integrations into Facebook companies’ products.”

WhatsApp pertenece a Facebook (Foto: Reuters/ Thomas White)

As announced in the notice, after February 8, users will need to accept the updates to continue using the messaging service.

What do these updates mean?

Users must accept the new WhatsApp conditions (Photo: Pixabay)

In other words, the terms and conditions state that from now on WhatsApp will share the user’s personal information with Facebook and other services managed by Mark Zuckerberg’s group.

In fact, the updates coincide with the new labels that the App Store has placed on the WhatsApp application, warning that the service collects contacts, commercial data when using Facebook and even the IP, or geographical address of the user.

“Even if you don’t use our location-related options, we use the IP address and other information, such as area codes for phone numbers, to estimate your general location (for example, city and country). We also use your location information for diagnostic and troubleshooting purposes, ”the privacy file notes.

WhatsApp will expose information accessible to the multinational and its companies (Photo: pixabay)

In addition, it points out that will only collect information from the main user, but also from their contacts or third parties. It points out that they will be gathered when the other netizens have interaction with the main user, such as group conversations, reports or by service providers of other companies than Facebook.

In their conditions they indicate that the collection of information is intended to “operate and provide its services, such as technical support, complete purchases or transactions “, for, they continue: “Improve, correct and personalize our services, as well as connect them with the products of Facebook companies”.

In addition, it indicates that it will use the information to understand how your services are used, to evaluate and improve them, conducting research, as well as developing new services and functions or carrying out activities to solve problems of the application.

Mark Zuckerberg, owner of Facebook and alternative companies such as WhatsApp and Instagram (Photo: Reuters / Erin Scott)

In summary, the data that WhatsApp will share with your Facebook companies are:

– Account registration information, such as phone number.

– Operations data.

– Information related to the service.

– Information on how the user interacts with others, including companies.

– Information about the mobile device (battery charge, internet service provider, signal strength, hardware model, operating system …).

– IP adress.

By accepting the new terms and conditions, the user will allow the Mark Zuckerberg app or companies to have almost full access to their activities, which range from text messages, contacts, purchases and interactions with third parties, remaining in a state of vulnerability by not having privacy from the multinational corporation.

However, it is a measure to which all will be conditioned to accept if they wish to continue using the service, or otherwise they must start using alternative services, such as Telegram or Line.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

Telegram and WhatsApp: what are the differences, virtues and faults of each application

They alert for fraud through WhatsApp: they promote credits, ask for data, but everything is a scam

WhatsApp will offer a version to test the multi-device function

These are the phones on which WhatsApp will stop working as of January 1, 2021