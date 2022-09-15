What are bivalent COVID vaccines and why can they stop the pandemic?

How are bivalent vaccines and for whom are they recommended / REUTERS / Given Ruvic

The COVID-19 he is reluctant to leave his place on the planet. It is that while in one hemisphere contagions decrease, in the other there is a rebound from the hand of new variants of SARS-CoV-2. It is for this reason that experts warn that the best way to stop the pandemic is with the implementation of bivalent vaccinesthat is to say that they are effective both against the virus original as with the sublineages that spread throughout the world. But what are they? And why can they be the answer to this situation?

So far, the United Kingdom, USA, Canada and recently, Europa (hand in hand with European Medicines Agency – EMA) have endorsed the use of these immunizations. It’s more in some nations vaccination with these new doses has already begun.

So far, there are two bivalent vaccines against COVID endorsed by national and international regulatory bodies / REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File

Las bivalent vaccines are developed so that the body learns to fight two types of antigens. There is a large number of immunizations currently applied with this methodology. An example: the flu. In the case of COVIDare named in this way when they prepare the organism to face not only the virus originalbut also some variant; as is Omicron and the sub-lineages of him.

Does this mean that these vaccines stopped fighting the original virus, which emerged in Wuhan? The answer is no, since they are developed to deal with said antigen and those currently circulating.

On the other hand, it is worth remembering that the vaccines they can also be multipurpose. That is, they are designed to combat various strains or even various diseases. The number of pathologies that each immunization faces depends on its design and formulation.

The vaccines endorsed by the regulatory bodies are Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech / REUTERS/David W Cerny/ File

So far, there are two bivalent vaccines against COVID endorsed by national and international regulatory bodies. Even in some countries they have already begun to be applied. These are the developments of Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTechwhich use the messenger RNA platform.

In the case of the immunization carried out by Pfizer, the formulation is divided into 15 micrograms designed for the Wuhan strain and the other 15 for Ómicron. While for Moderna the composition is 25 micrograms for each variant. Being that the first points to lineages BA.4 and BA.5 and the second to BA.1.

Until now, more than 10,000 million doses from a dozen laboratories were applied. The speed at which the new variants emerged prompted updated versions to be designed. However, these new immunizations do not replace the previous ones (focused only on the Wuhan virus), since the recently endorsed ones are established as reinforcement. That is, before these doses, the primary vaccination schedule must be completed.

These new immunizations do not replace the previous ones (focused only on the Wuhan virus), since the recently endorsed ones are established as reinforcements / Getty

Unlike what happens on the rest of the planet, so far no country in Latin America began to apply these new immunizations designed for the most contagious variants of Omicron.

In Argentina, with the summer ahead and before the possible arrival of the new bivalent vaccines against Omicronthe The Ministry of Health of the Nation has not yet authorized the application of a fifth dose o third reinforcement in the people who have applied the double initial scheme, highlighted a few days ago. They also highlighted that this strategy will be determined after a series of meetings of the Federal Health Council (CoFeSa) and after reaching the consensus of its members. That is why they clarified that, for now, the second boosters are applied with the doses in stock.

