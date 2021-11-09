What Are Covesting Yield Accounts? All About The New DeFi Tool

Covesting yield accounts have launched this month after a long anticipated wait. The product was anticipated as the first way to access DeFi protocols safely and easily, removing the barrier to widespread adoption of APY-generating services.

For those that weren’t waiting for the platform to arrive, either you don’t know what the tool offers, or already have the technical expertise and knowledge to access DeFi protocols on your own. This guide is for the former, who have yet to experience the high APY rates that DeFi can offer.

Here is everything you need to know about Covesting yield accounts, other Covesting products, and what the all-new DeFi tool can provide.

What Is Covesting And What Is The Copy Trading Module?

The name Covesting over the last several years has been primarily associated with the Covesting copy trading module, which connects eager followers with strategy managers who show their skills through regular success and high total profits. Strategy managers are ranked by total profits in the Covesting leaderboards for the whole world to see, with fully transparent trading and performance metrics available for all followers.

Followers utilize this important intel to pick and choose which strategy managers best suit their needs, and to help monitor if the ones they’ve chosen continue to perform as expected. A five-star rating system also helps to put a spotlight on traders who exhibit safer practices, such as a more strategic use of margin allocation.

Strategy managers must maintain a high success rate to stay ranked highly and attract the most followers. Strategy managers are incentivized to do so, because they earn a cut of follower’s success fees. Followers also earn when a strategy manager closes a profitable trade.

Followers are offered stop loss and take profit tools to prevent unwanted drawdowns and secure profits periodically without stopping following the strategy. Followers are encouraged to spread capital around across multiple followers to avoid a losing streak and to find more opportunities overall.

What Are Covesting Yield Accounts?

Covesting yield accounts are the solution to the current problem plaguing DeFi. The industry is moving at a rapid pace, but still users who are not experts in blockchain technology can struggle with connecting wallets to dapps and other tasks. Covesting yield accounts work right from within the PrimeXBT account dashboard and are accessible in just a few clicks and no stress.

These new yield-generating accounts allow users to stake idle crypto assets to connect to top DeFi protocols to earn a competitive variable APY. APY stands for annual percentage yield and is the return on a deposit account like a savings or money market account. DeFi protocols currently include Curve, Yearn.Finance, Compound, and more.

Each protocol offers different ways to earn, but PrimeXBT and Covesting does the work for you and provides the APY rate in crypto rewards. Rewards are paid directly to the staking account, compounding gains further. Covesting and PrimeXBT also plan to add other DeFi protocols and even CeFi protocols in the long term.

Rates vary depending on market conditions such as volume, volatility, price action, and demand. For example, with Uniswap, users are providing the liquidity to trading pairs, and APY rewards are generated by the fees other users incur for trading those pairs. Rather than fees going to the house, the protocol distributes the funds to the users. This also means that APY rates are dependent on how active trading is at any given moment.

APYs can reach up to 10% during peak conditions, and are available on ETH, USDT, and USDC. Stakings can be started or stopped any time, so users are encouraged to make changes based on changes in the rates and market conditions.

How To Get The Highest APYs Using COV Token

The COV utility token is the key to unlocking the best possible rates DeFi has to offer. Not only does the yield account tool already offer far better rates than anything in traditional finance can offer, but these rates can be doubled by boosting APYs with COV token staking.

COV token staking unlocks up to three new account memberships levels, ranging from Premium to Advanced and Elite. Each membership level requires a higher level of COV tokens, and unlock an increasingly better suite of benefits.

Benefits in addition to the APY boost include a reduction in trading fees for strategy managers, and increased following limits, profit shares, and more for followers who use the Covesting ecosystem.

COV tokens are more scarce than BTC, with more tokens being burned every month by the Covesting developers as part of the utility token’s tokenomics. Combined with COV token staking, less and less supply will be available of the COV token, so be sure to purchase some when you can if staking COV tokens is of interest.

COV tokens are available for purchase at PrimeXBT using the platform’s built-in exchange tool located in each cryptocurrency’s unique wallet. Wallets are secured by bank grade security infrastructure and additional layers of cryptographic protections.

How To Get Started With APYs, Copy Trading, And More With PrimeXBT

Minimum deposits of as little as $5 gets anyone access to the award-winning PrimeXBT, where users can open up a margin or Covesting account in BTC, ETH, USDT, or USDC. The margin trading platform provides a full suite of professional trading tools, 24/7 live customer support, and a dedicated account manager for a personalized experience.

The platform is known for its constant innovation, and recently launched listings for seven new altcoins, and is preparing a new native iPhone application for release in the coming weeks. New altcoins include Cardano, XRP, Dogecoin, Chainlink, Uniswap, Polkadot, and Solana. These developments are just some of many in the ongoing roadmap and as a result of the partnership with European fintech developers Covesting.

Covesting continues to expand its ecosystem with compelling products, which are currently featured exclusively at PrimeXBT. Each new facet of the Covesting experience is always built with the COV token in mind, including the all-new Covesting yield account tool, the Covesting copy trading module, and whatever the fintech developers cook up next.