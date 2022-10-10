What are palpitations and when to see a doctor

Dr López Rosetti – What are palpitations – #Report

What are the palpitations? As we all know, the heart beats. It is a muscle located almost in the center of the chest, pulling a little to the left, and it beats: tuc-tuc, tuc-tuc. It’s the heartbeat, you feel it, you’ve seen it in movies, on videos, and you’ve seen it on an electrocardiogram. And the heart, when beating, has a frequencythat is, one number of beats per minute.

How many beats per minute is considered normal? Among 60 beats and 100 beats per minute. But of course, if you do physical activity, for example, start running, you will go faster and can reach 110, 120 or 130 beats per minute.

At bedtime and rest, it’s probably below 60. But, in that range of 60 to 100, that’s where your heart rate falls. Now, if I ask you, at this moment that you are reading this note, do you feel your heart beating? He will tell me no, because usually we don’t feel it.

Palpitations can be triggered by stress, strong emotions, exercise, or certain medications (Getty)

With that said, back to the title, what are palpitations? Palpitations occur when we feel the heartbeat. It is becoming aware that the heart is pumping. ¿Es not normal? Sometimes no and sometimes yes.

On what occasions is it not abnormal to feel palpitations and logical for it to occur? To make vigorous physical activitySo, if you run fast, the heart is going to pump fast up to 110, 120 or maybe 130 beats per minute.

In these cases, the heart will actually go faster and you feel the beat, and then that is called palpitations. However, it can also happen that the heart is calm, at 60, 70, 80 beats per minute and suddenly you start to feel palpitations. Still working fine, you start to feel it. And why does that happen? By emotions. They can be positive or negative.

A normal resting heart rate for adults is between 60 and 100 beats per minute (Getty)

You suddenly receive good news and you feel your heart beating. Bad news, or sadness, or depression, melancholy, and you start to feel, “my chest throbs. Doctor my heart is beating fast”. However, in these cases the doctor does an electrocardiogram and does not record the heart beating faster.

It means that palpitation is a perceptual phenomenon. May or may not be related to increased heart rate. And related in this sense with emotions.

But it can also be that one feels palpitations when the heart has a arrhythmia And that I do want to let you know. The first part of what I said is interesting. And the second is that, if the heart loses its normal rhythm and begins to beat with another frequency, we can suspect a cardiac arrhythmia and there are several types. That can give you a feeling of palpitations.

To conclude, if you feel sustained palpitationsnamely, several hours. Or one day, the next day, the next day, do not panic, but consult the doctor.

* Dr. Daniel López Rosetti is a physician (MN 62540) from the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Buenos Aires (UBA). President of the Stress Section of the World Federation for Mental Health (WFMH). And he is the author of books such as: “Emotion and feelings” (Ed. Planeta, 2017), “Equilibrio. How we think, how we feel, how we decide. User’s manual.” (Ed. Planeta, 2019), among others.

