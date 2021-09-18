What are the 10 most intelligent dog breeds in the world

Getty Border Collie

The dogs, that faithful friend, “the best” for man, according to the old saying. They accompany us and are part of the family, many times, they do it for several years of our lives.

While veterinarians and animal behavior experts explain that always depends on human behavior and of how the owner educates them to the animals, there are some patterns of intelligence that are glimpsed in some races.

Prof. Dr. Juan Enrique Romero is a veterinarian, specialist in University education and a master’s degree in Psychoimmunoneuroendocrinology and maintains that various types of counts and rankings can be made. In this case, the one that follows responds to a global look from the dog. “All of them undoubtedly have a degree of intelligence that stands out, although we must always remember that our dog will have a behavior marked by how we educate him”, says Romero to Infobae.

Here they are, these are the 10 breeds smarter dogs:

1. Border Collie

Getty Border Collie

The Border Collie is one of the most intelligent dogs in the world. In fact, some studies consider it the most intelligent breed of dog. Experiments show that they are able to distinguish between more than 200 different orders. In addition, they have great ability to perform tricks. They are loving, enthusiastic, alert, vigilant, protective, and sensitive. “He is the most intelligent dog that exists in the canine universe. He is capable of learning something complex in two repetitions and when he learns it he tells you: ‘What’s next?’ ”, Explains Romero.

2. Poodles

Poodle, ideal for apartments

Second, we find poodles, very intelligent dogs and very common in competitions. In fact, poodles are one of the most skilled dogs when it comes to learning tricks. “They are originally game animals. AND s the ideal companion dog, the longest-lived, super affectionate, ideal for small spaces such as apartments ”Says Romero.

3. German Shepherd

Getty German Shepherd

“ It is the classic. Just as a car model can be, it is the irreplaceable dog. It fulfills all the characteristics to accompany the human being: security, sports and insured company ”, says Romero.

The German shepherd is one of the most used dogs for herding, the protection of places and animals, or even homes. This occurs because it is a breed with many mental, physical and cognitive attributes. Always keep in mind that they need a good education.

4. Golden Retrevier

The Golden Retrievier, one of the most loving Getty

The Golden Retrevier is another of the most intelligent dogs in the world. Above all, it stands out because they can take on all kinds of tasks. They act as a police dog detecting drugs, and even as a rescue dog. It is ideal for company at home and children. Also for people with special care.

“ It is today an animal that also seduces by its beauty. But it was originally created to retrieve lagoon ducks killed by a hunter. Today, it is a dog that is our love that brings down. A super docile dog, kind to children ”, remarks Romero.

5. Doberman

Doberman, one of the fastest dogs when it comes to automating Getty orders

Romero says it is a dog that has been badly beaten. “It is one of the most fake news,” says the vet. And he continues: “They say it is a dog that goes crazy and loses its sense of smell. This is not true and also, it is a good dog ”. Dobermans are the fastest dogs when it comes to automating orders and in training in general. In addition, it is a very sociable, active dog. They do not like loneliness and boredom.

6. Pastor of Shetland

The Sheltie is above all affectionate Getty

For a long time the Sheltie was used to guide and protect sheep of dwarf breeds, ponies and even chickens. This is because they are very intelligent dogs with a great capacity for learning. In this dog it is recommended to use positive training and not traditional training. “ He is a very affectionate and good dog, like a Lassie “Says Romero

7. Labrador Retrevier

Labrador Retrievier

The Labrador is one of the most common breeds in homes. It is a very sociable dog, friendly, loyal, smart and fun loving. In addition, it is a very easy breed to train. It takes time to take care of it.

“He is a gluttonous dog, a good fat man. You have to be aware of obesity. Great affectionate dog, he loves to carry and bring things “, says the vet.

8. Papillon

The Papillon is a dog that has great intelligence and a lot of sociability (Shutterstock.com)

The Papillon is a dog that can easily be well-behaved. It is a dog that has a great intelligence and a lot of sociability.

It is perfect for the home because it has a great capacity to adapt to different types of people. “It owes its name to its ears, which with the shape of its head looks like a butterfly. It was the companion dog of the medieval court ladies. Today it is an excellent choice when choosing a dog for the company ”, says Romero.

9. Rottweiler

Rottweilers are very confident, loving and very protective dogs.

We meet a dog that has a capacity for remarkably fast reaction. In addition, they have a great intelligence which allows you to learn a new order in 5 attempts and fulfill it 95% of the time. They are very confident, loving and very protective dogs. It has to be polite. “He is another victim of the bad press. He is an excellent but for the guard, he shows a fidelity and a temperament worthy of being highlighted ”, says Romero.

10. Australian Shepherd

Australian Shepherd Getty

The Australian Shepherd is a very intelligent dog. It is a dog that learns the rules and regulations very quickly that you must meet. It must also be borne in mind that they are very energetic and need correct training from a very young age. They have an iron health, they have a lot of contact with the human being. They are ideal for playing with children and developing jobs and games with children ”, concluded Romero.

