What are the 10 most unsafe states in Mexico: 22 million people were victims of some crime

Illustrative firearm crimes (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

The National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) released the results of the National Survey of Victimization and Perception of Public Safety (ENVIPE) 2022 edition (the period analyzed was from January to December 2021), which collects data on the measurement and perception of citizens regarding the incidence of crime and security in Mexico.

Among other things, it highlights that during the past year 22 million 114 thousand 878 people were victims of some crime in the country. That is, a national average of 24 thousand 207 for every 100 thousand inhabitants. In addition, there were nine entities that registered a figure higher than this rate with the State of Mexico, Mexico City and Aguascalientes as the ones with the highest incidence.

The ENVIPE measures crimes that directly affect victims or households, such as: total vehicle theft, partial vehicle theft, home robbery, robbery or assault on the street or public transport, assaults, fraud, extortion, threats verbal abuse, battery and other crimes other than the above (such as kidnapping, sexual offenses and other crimes).

The State of Mexico and Mexico City are the most insecure entities in the country according to ENVIPE 2022. PHOTO: ROGELIO MORALES/CUARTOSCURO.COM

It is then that the states with higher casualty rate are the State of Mexico with 38.3 (per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Mexico City with 32.1, Aguascalientes with 27.3, Baja California with 27.2, Tabasco with 26.1, Guanajuato with 25.6, Jalisco with 25.2, Chihuahua with 23.8, Tlaxcala with 23.7 and Nuevo León with 23.1.

In that same area, the States with less incidence were Michoacan with 14.1Oaxaca with 15.0, Chiapas with 15.2, Hidalgo with 15.3, Veracruz with 15.7, Durango with 15.7, Tamaulipas with 16.1, Campeche with 16.9, Yucatán with 17.4 and Zacatecas with 17.9.

By city or metropolitan area, the prevalence was higher in the Mexico’s valley (which includes locations in the State of Mexico and Mexico City) with a rate of 37.2. Then cities like Puebla con 36.2, León with 36.0, San Luis Potosí with 35.4, CDMX Norte with 35.4, CDMX Oriente with 34.1, Querétaro with 33.8, Toluca with 32.4, Guadalajara with 32.4 and Chihuahua with 32.2.

The State of Mexico and Mexico City are the most insecure entities in the country according to ENVIPE 2022. Photo: AP 162

The issue of insecurity in Mexico is one of the main problems. The constant violent episodes and the high levels of crimes that are recorded throughout the territory have echoed internationally. As it has done on several occasions, the United States expressed its concern about the situation through the ambassador Ken Salazar.

“It is very real that with insecurity does cool investment from the United States and other countries to the country. (The) security issue is fundamental, more than other issues that are of concern and are difficult, including the T-MEC and the consultation, because those things are going to be resolved, but if we do not have results in security, everything continues to shake ”, the US diplomat said in mid-August.

