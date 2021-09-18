What are the 10 signs that our body is lacking protein

Hair loss is one of the signs

The Proteins are essential for our health. They are one of the three main nutrients, along with carbohydrates and fats, in our diets. Proteins and amino acids are the main components of our muscles, bones, skin, tissues and organs. When we eat protein, our bodies break them down into individual amino acids during digestion and then use these amino acids to create new proteins where needed.

However, What happens when we do not incorporate them into our body . In principle, in addition to our health being affected, signals appear in our body. It is a series of symptoms where one of the causes could be that we are not incorporating proteins into our diet. It can also happen that a person consumes enough protein, but does not digest and absorb it well. “This is often caused by a deficiency of digestive enzymes such as pepsin and a deficiency of hydrochloric acid (HCL) in the stomach, both of which are necessary for the digestion of proteins. Age and / or poor diets high in processed foods are common causes. Furthermore, the rampant use of antacids in modern society will also lower HCL levels, compromising protein digestion, ”said Susan Greeley, dietitian, nutritionist and chef-instructor at the Institute for Culinary Education in the United States.

Here 10 symptoms that can appear if we are not consuming proteins.

1. Slow wound healing

(Paho)

Protein is always necessary for wound healing. When it is lacking, wound healing is compromised, collagen formation is impaired, and wounds can also worsen.

2. Weak immune system, such as frequent infections

It is well known that protein malnutrition affects immune function. The mechanism for this has to do with the functions amino acids have in the formation of antibodies, also known as proteins, and in the regulation of immune responses. “Proteins form our antibodies, which recognize pathogens and defend us from diseases,” he explains to Infobae Julieta Pomerantz, Bachelor of Nutrition (MN 4995), member of the Argentine Association of Dietitians and Dietitian Nutritionists (AADYND)

3. Pérdida muscular (sarcopenia)

Photo: Christin Klose / dpa

This is generally age-related, but can occur at any age due to malnutrition, eating disorders, illness, etc. “In general, we lose muscle mass as we age. Protein requirements for adults increase after age 70 and exercise is also necessary to help maintain muscle, “explains Greeley.

4. Weakened bone strength

(Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images)

“This can lead to more fractures, especially in the elderly. The formation, support and repair of collagen at various stages of life is affected by protein deficiency, as is muscle mass, and the two work together! ”Says Greeley. Pomerantz points out: “Chronic low protein consumption causes, among other things, hormonal alterations that influence bone mineral density.”

5. Hair loss

This may be related to the level of iron, which is a common micronutrient deficiency that results from a lack of protein foods in the diet, particularly meat and legumes.

6. Brittle nails and dry skin

(Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

“It is normally seen in a more severe protein deficiency, but it is not uncommon in the elderly as well,” Greeley says. “Keratin, for example, is a type of protein that forms keratin, a fundamental component of hair, skin and nails,” adds Pomerantz.

7. Increased hunger and food cravings.

(Istock)

When not enough protein is consumed, it is common to have cravings, as the body activates the appetite to get what it needs. “Low protein intake can contribute to decreased satiety in the diet,” says Pomerantz.

8. Fatigue and weakness

(Getty)

Protein is a macronutrient, which means that it supplies the body with energy. When a person is protein and calorie restricted, weakness and fatigue are often the first signs.

9. Mood swings

Most people have heard of at least one amino acid, tryptophan, as it is a precursor to the neurotransmitter serotonin. “Other amino acids are also required to make neurotransmitters. When deprived of protein, the supply of amino acids is limited and / or deficient and negatively impacts our brain function by limiting the body’s ability to synthesize neurotransmitters, “Greeley says.

“Serotonin is a hormone that transmits signals between nerve cells. It is derived from proteins and if it decreases, the mood can be altered ”, adds Pomerantz.

10. Bad sleep or insomnia

(Gettyimages)

Again related to the amino acid tryptophan: Studies have shown that increasing tryptophan intake improves sleep in adults with sleep disorders. “Melatonin is derived from the amino acid Tryptophan, which helps regulate the sleep-wake cycle,” concludes Pomerantz.

What foods to consume

There are several foods that have protein that are healthy for our body. Among them, fish is one of them. This is a great way to get high-quality protein. In fact, fish are a rich source of protein, in addition to being a nutritious and low-calorie food.

Chicken meat is another food. Chicken contains all the essential amino acids that the muscles of your body need. So do eggs, which are rich in riboflavin, thiamine, folic acid, pantothenic acid, vitamin D, vitamin E, and phosphorus. In other words, it’s a powerhouse of high-quality nutrients and protein.

Beef, yogurt, and almonds are other high-protein foods.

