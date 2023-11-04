What Are The 15 Finest Telugu Movies Upon Amazon Prime:

Amazon Prime has a lot of highly praised Telugu movies, from the grandeur as well as epic story of the Baahubali saga to the heart-wrenching acts of Arjun Reddy and Mahanati.

Get ready to be enthralled with the action-packed Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, moved through the touching drama of Jersey, and excited by the thrilling stories of Goodachari and U Turn.

This collection shows how diverse and great Telugu film is, with everything from family plays to thrilling tales. Get ready to watch some of the best Telugu movies upon Amazon Prime. Each one tells a different story and makes you feel a lot of different things.

Plus, the business has given us some of the best stars in movies, like Allu Arjun, Prabhas, NTR Jr., Mahesh Babu, as well as Vijay Devarakonda. Because so many people love the industry, a huge number of people watch and enjoy these best Telugu movies upon Amazon Prime.

Saaho:

The main character in this action movie is played by Prabhas, who is best known to be the lead actor in the “Baahubali” series. Bollywood stars such as Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, as well as Chunky Pandey are also in “Saaho.”

With Roy in charge of the made-up city of Waaji, the movie’s plot revolves around this city. His rival gang, which is run through Devaraj, continually searches for ways to kill Roy and take over the city for themselves.

At this point, Devaraj also starts to lose money; large amounts of his own money are stolen by someone or something that can’t be named. This is where Ashok, a secret cop, comes in. His job was to stop the gang war in any way possible.

Arjun Reddy:

A fascinating biopic film called Mahanati tells the story of the famous South Indian actor Savitri. For more than one reason, you need to watch this Telugu movie.

First, the movie is an interesting look back at the best years of South Indian cinema as well as an ode to the famous actor. Second, Keerthy Suresh does a great job playing Savitri. She captures her beauty, ability, and every phase of her private life.

The movie does a great job of capturing the spirit of the time with its perfect production design and keen attention to detail. The movie Mahanati is a loving ode to a great artist as well as a celebration of Indian film history.

Jaati Ratnalu:

The first movie on our list of the top Telugu movies upon Amazon Prime is a sweet and classic tale about the highs and lows of friendship.

This movie follows the lives of three friends who finally decide to relocate from the suburbs to the city. It stars Naveen Pollishetty, Priyadarshi, as well as Rahul Ramakrishna. This movie consistently keeps you upon the edge of your seat and makes you laugh with its strange jokes. You have to watch it.

Acharya:

‘Acharya’ is a Telugu-language action-drama movie directed and written through Koratala Siva. The movie starring Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan is about a tribe that is very important for constructing the temple city of Dharmasthali, which is surrounded by the Siddhavanam forest.

Unfortunately, it is mostly run by Basava, who is the head of the local town council and wants to open up the city to mining.

So, when Acharya, a Naxal who is dressed as a builder, comes into the city and finds out about Basava’s cruel rule, he chooses to free the people from his political control so that the city can grow again. But will he be able to carry out his very big plans?

V:

V was the movie for you if you like action and complicated stories. Nani plays his first bad guy role in a movie, and Sudheer Babu plays the bad guy’s partner. The movie is about a famous cop as well as a serial killer who dares the cop to catch him. Everyone who likes fast-paced movies and wants a thrill should watch V. It has a lot of “WTF” moments.

Chinni:

“Chinni,” a Telugu drama picture by Arun Matheswaran, tells a story of wrongdoing, pain, and revenge. The movie is about Ponni, a responsible police officer who loss everything when her husband and daughter died.

Even worse than the wrongs done to her family, she has to deal with sexual harassment from upper-class men and has no way of holding the crooks legally responsible.

Ponni teams up alongside her half-brother Sangaiyya to plan a way to get back at him, even though she doesn’t like him.

But it’s not easy to stand up to strong men when society is bent to fit their wants. Ponni quickly learns that her way to justice is going to be full of problems.

Rangasthalam:

This is one of the best Telugu movies upon Amazon Prime. With a unique mix of drama, action, as well as feeling, it tells an interesting story set in the country.

The movie does a great job of putting viewers in the shoes of Chittibabu, a country guy who is blind and is played by Ram Charan. Rangasthalam has some great acts, especially from Samantha Akkineni as well as Jagapathi Babu.

The movie is even more charming because of its great photography and interesting script. The movie deals with political and social problems, which makes it thought-provoking and important to today’s world. Rangasthalam is a dramatic event that pulls you in and stays with you.

Pushpa:

Puspa is one of the greatest Telugu movies upon Amazon Prime, and it may even be one of Allu Arjun’s best works. Some stories regarding red sandalwood smuggling within the Chittoor area are based on true events. In one story, a worker steadily moves up the ranks of red sandalwood smuggling. Getting into trouble along the way.

But when the cops start to look into his business, it messes up his method, which works well. There is a great story, a great script, as well as an amazing background sound that was made with DSP.

Evaru:

In “Evaru,” a character named Sameera is charged with killing a police officer. The story is a very exciting crime tale. Even though Sameera gets into a lot of trouble, her husband doesn’t help her with it, so she chooses to handle it herself. A crooked police officer named Vikram helps her.

Over the course of the movie, we learn that Sameera also knows a lot of secrets. The movie is mostly interesting to watch, even though it does deal with sexuality, desire, and murder.

The best thing about this movie is that the story has many levels that are revealed as it goes along. The movie is based on the 2016 Spanish movie “The Invisible Guest,” which was directed through Oriol Paulo.

Middle Class Melodies:

The touching Telugu movie Middle Class Melodies has become a single of the most-watched films upon Amazon Prime and has gotten a lot of attention.

The movie is popular because it shows real middle-class life and is easy to relate to. It beautifully shows the struggles, hopes, and daily moments of a family in a small town who are trying to follow their dreams.

With their likeable characters and slice-of-life stories, middle-class tunes are the right mix of funny and sad. There are strong acts, an interesting story, and beautiful music in the movie that connect with people from all walks of life. This makes it a fun and familiar movie experience for many.

Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya:

There is a private detective in the story who runs his own business and solves small cases alongside the assistance of his helper. Things get serious, though, when a customer brings him a story about the murder of his daughter.

If you really love thrillers but don’t like stupid things in serious thrillers, this is the one for you. Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya doesn’t have any plots that aren’t important; the whole movie is about the plot and how it maintains you interested. Great movie to watch on a Saturday night.

Dear Comrade:

‘Dear Comrade’ is a love drama movie with Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, as well as Shruti Ramachandran in lead roles. The Bharat Kamma movie is about Bobby, the head of the student union, who falls within love with Lily, a state-level cricket player.

Bobby has trouble controlling his anger, which gets within the way of their relationship even though he loves her very much.

The head of the student union quickly realizes that if he wants to fight for his love, he has to fight not only the people who are in his way, but also his own character, that which is his greatest threat.

Eega:

Eega is a creative and beautiful Telugu movie that you should see for its unique idea and execution. A man who dies and comes back to life as a housefly to protect the woman he loves from a cruel bad guy is at the center of the movie.

The amazing visual effects, interesting stories, and high-energy acts in Eega show off its amazing creativity. Romance, action, as well as comedy are all skillfully mixed together to make for a fun and touching experience.

People who love movies should definitely see Eega because it shows how powerful stories can be and how flexible movies can be. Sudeep’s acting in Eega is excellent and makes a big difference in the movie’s success.

Chitralahari:

Chitralahari is the next best Telugu movie on Amazon Prime that we think you should watch. It’s based on a true tale of a young man who tells his girlfriend he has a part-time job when he really just wants to work on another project.

When she finds out the truth, what will happen? If he’s doing this for a good reason, will she understand? Or will she leave him because he’s still building his work? You can watch this good Telugu movie upon Amazon Prime.