What are the 17 clandestine torture houses of Maduro’s intelligence services revealed by the UN Mission

The UN Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Venezuela presented its third annual report on Tuesday, which focused on the Crimes against humanity committed by the intelligence services that answer to the dictator Nicholas Maduroand the human rights situation in the Orinoco Mining Arc region and other areas of Bolívar state.

The investigators concluded that the torture perpetrated by the General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence (DGCIM) and the Bolivarian Intelligence Service (SEBIN) were not isolated acts, but part of a “machinery” y “a government plan to crack down on dissent”, which was “orchestrated” by Maduro.

The Mission revealed the existence of at least 17 houses that function as clandestine torture centers of the aforementioned DGCIM. The arrested persons were kept for hours or days in “safe houses” before being taken to Boleíta in Caracas. The DGCIM has used these facilities, at least, since August 2017, when the first case was registered, the media reported. We monitor.

“People detained in secret detention centers were subjected to acts of torture including sexual violence. The women who were taken to safe houses were sexually assaulted and/or tortured with suffocation, blows and electric shocks. The men and military targets received electric shocks to their bodies, were suffocated, stripped and held naked, threatened with death, raped and genitally mutilated, and beaten,” the United Nations denounced.

He also indicated that these “safe houses” are administered by Alexander Enrique Granko Arteaga, the director of Special Affairs of the DGCIM. Most of these homes belonged to suspected drug traffickers or wealthy families, and were seized by government agencies.

We monitor detailed the 17 clandestine places of detention used by the DGCIM that the UN was able to identify. These are :

1- A plot of land in the neighborhood of Prados del Este in Caracas.

2- A house called Tamanco, near the Hotel Tamanco, in Caracas.

3- A house called La Trinidad, in Caracas.

4- A house called Galpón, in the Guarenas neighborhood, in Caracas.

5- A site in San Bernardino, near the Crema Paraíso restaurant, in Caracas (now inactive).

6- A house in the neighborhood of Bello Monte, in Caracas.

7- A house in the La Mariposa sector, called “Casa de Granko number 1″.

8- A house called Galpón, in La Mariposa.

9- A house in the Los Naranjos sector.

10- A house in the Lomas de Las Mercedes sector.

11- A house in the San José urbanization, in Fuerte Tiuna or its surroundings, in Caracas.

12- A site in Fort Tiuna, where the Ministry of Popular Power for Defense and the Army Command have their headquarters. This place consists of 12 cells that are managed by the DGCIM, separate from the prison managed by the Military Police.

13- A place called Sorocaima or La Mariposa in the military zone of San Antonio de Los Altos, in the state of Miranda.

14- A site in the mountainous area of ​​the municipality of El Hatillo, in the state of Miranda.

15- A house in Alto Prado, near the Plaza Shopping Center.

16- A site near La Carlota airport.

17- The “hill”, located inside Caracas (a half hour drive from Boleíta), where detainees are taken, hooded and given a shovel to dig their graves, after which police officials the DGCIM pretend to shoot them.

The Mission reported that some of these places had originally been established for the protection of regime officials in the event of threats or coups, but were later used to imprison, torture and kidnap opponents.

In addition, he reported that at least one of these sites functions as a training center for DGCIM agents.

According to We monitorAccording to witness testimonies, two captains who answer to Granko Arteaga are in charge of managing the safe houses, including logistics and the supply of materials used to carry out the torture.

The overwhelming report, to which he had access Infobaeconcluded that the intelligence agencies of the civil and military State of Venezuela function as well-coordinated structures “in the execution of a plan orchestrated at the highest levels of government to suppress dissent through crimes against humanity”.

In this sense, the UN investigators detailed the functions and contributions of several officials of the Chavista regime at the different levels of the chains of command within the intelligence agencies.

“Our investigations and analyzes show that the Venezuelan State relies on the intelligence services and their agents to repress dissent in the country. In doing so, serious crimes and human rights violations are being committed, including acts of torture and sexual violence,” he said. Martha Valiñaspresident of the UN Mission, who also urged the Chavista authorities to investigate these cases.

“These practices must cease immediately, and those responsible must be investigated and prosecuted in accordance with the law,” he added.

The Mission was able to document 122 cases of victims who were subjected to “torture, sexual violence and/or other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment” perpetrated by DGCIM agents. These cases of torture were carried out at the headquarters of the intelligence agency in Boleíta (Caracas), “and in a network of undercover detention centers throughout the country.”

The SEBIN, for its part, perpetrated acts of torture and mistreatment against detainees -among them opposition politicians, journalists, demonstrators and human rights activists- mainly in the El Helicoide detention center in Caracas.

