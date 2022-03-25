What are the 19 teams that have already booked a ticket to the Qatar World Cup: when will the remaining places be defined

The Qatar World Cup has four other new entrants: Japan, Saudi Arabia, Ecuador and Uruguay. In a day of super action in the Qualifiers, with 21 games, there are already 19 teams with a guaranteed place for the ecumenical competition.

Early, with double Kaoru Mitomathe selection of Japan was imposed 2-0 a Australia –where he hadn’t won for 25 years– and achieved passage to the World Cup from the Asian Qualifiers. This result also classified Saudi Arabia to the World Cup in Qatar before facing on this day China.

The Japanese team, which started badly playoffs but he managed to get them back on track in time, he will play his seventh consecutive World Cup after achieving a historic victory this Thursday in Sydney. The goals converted by Kaoru Mitoma at minute 89 and 94 gave him access to world and they also made it easier for the Arab team to qualify for the second consecutive edition.

Mitomafront of 24 years who plays in the Royale Union Saint-Gilloise (Belgian football revelation), came on from the bench to give the victory to the Blue Samuraiwhich took hold at the top of the B Group Asia qualifier with 21 pointstwo units more than Saudi Arabiawhich this Thursday will be measured against China at Sharjah Stadium from United Arab Emirates.

The draw for the FIFA World Cup will be next April 1 in Doha and will take place with 29 confirmed countries (Photo: REUTERS)

In Southamerica, Uruguay also got passage after beating 1-0 to Peruwith a goal by Giorgian De Arrascaeta, in a duel with controversy due to the action at the end in which a center by Trauco seemed to enter the sky-blue goal completely.

Those led by Diego Alonso today reached the line of 25 points of Ecuadorwho also secured a presence in Qatar despite a 1-3 loss to Paraguay.

Thus, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Ecuador and Uruguay are added to the others 15 selections that were already classified: Qatar, Germany Argentina, Brazil, Belgium, Croatia, South Korea, Denmark, Spain, France, England, Iran, Serbia, Switzerland and Netherlands.

The draw of the FIFA World Cup will be close April 1st on Doha and will be done with 29 confirmed countries, that is, between tomorrow and Wednesday, March 30, 10 places will be decided between Europe, Africa, Concacaf, South America and Asia. The remaining three will be known in the playoffs. The great event will take place from November 21 and the final will be played on Dec. 18.

Summary Paraguay vs. Ecuador

