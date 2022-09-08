What are the 50 Argentine companies that take better care of their employees

Great Place to Work interviewed 41,040 employees from the 200 participating companies. Among them, 50 were located in the Companies that care 2022 ranking (Getty)

A company that cares for its employees promotes a work environment of respect y wellnessTo achieve this, it implements a series of strategies aimed not only at retaining and attracting talent, but also at aligning personal and professional purpose. The balance between work and quality of life is a value that is increasingly weighted by employees, which was established with force after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

El ranking Companies that care 2022 is made by Great Place to Work (GPTW), a global firm of people analytics and consulting for better business results. GPTW uses a unique methodology to determine The Best Places to Work and the method has been applied for more than 20 years in more than 60 countries.

The best positions of this new list were determined from opinion interviews with 41,040 employees of the 200 participating companies. Between them, 50 organizations managed to position themselves in the ranking Companies that care 2022.

92% of the collaborators of the companies in the ranking valued the personal bonds of care and respect between colleagues and with team leaders (Getty)

“When employees who feel cared for make proud of their work, they are willing to go the extra mile, recommend their companies to others and want to stay there for a long time. In turn, these behaviors make a big difference when attract new talent”, highlights the GPTW organizational climate and culture report.

The work environment of care and well-being is measured through a weather survey with fundamental aspects: the perception of the collaborators to assess trust and his relationship with leaders In day to day. In addition, it was taken into account perception of collaborators about Well-being indicatorsrelated to professional purpose, mental and physical health, interpersonal relationships and stability.

The analysis of the employees regarding how they can develop their Maximum potential regardless of the place they occupy in the organization, it was essential to evaluate the leadership links.

The balance between personal life and work is a specific demand of Generation Z and Millennials is a specific demand, but in the rest of the age ranges it also began to gain prominence (Getty)

According to the results of the GPTW report, employees who feel cared for in their companies conceive the workspace as a place aligned with their personal and professional purpose. This results in daily tasks having a special meaning and do not conceive only as a job

When the collaborators feel that their company (that is, its leaders and the rest of the collaborators) are not a competition, but together they make a great teammotivation and results empower. The Argentine companies positioned in the Companies that care 2022 ranking exercise leadership that encourages teamwork and good treatment among collaborators.

– The 92% of the collaborators valued the personal bonds of care and respect among peers and with team leaders

– The 88% stressed that his workplace aligns his professional and personal purpose

92% of the collaborators of the companies in the ranking highlighted the general well-being environment within the company (Getty)

Among the welfare indicators, economic stability plays a very important role. Have a salary that meets the needs of employees and, at the same time, makes people feel recognized for its performance is key to enhance the motivation and the overall results at company level.

The 75% of the collaborators of The Best Places to Work of this ranking said they receive a fair salary (one percentage point above 2021). This number remains low and the inflationary context is likely to strongly affect this perception. However, this does not mean that the data should be dismissed. In the rest of the market, the situation is worsening and the drop compared to 2021 is 14 points, going from 56% to 42% this year.

88% of employees of companies in the ranking highlighted that their workplace aligns their professional and personal purpose (Getty Images)

The physical and mental health is always key to achieving an excellent work environment and place to work. And, if the objective of the company is the care of its collaborators, even more so. Caring for people has always been important and with the pandemic it was strengthened since we all began to value this aspect more.

When the different aspects of the company are aligned, there is a general well-being. And when there is well-being, employees feel happy to go to work and do what they do. Not only because their work and performance are recognized, but also because they are value as people, both among colleagues and with their leaders. And that visualization of the other is key to personal recognition and needs.

GPTW uses a unique methodology to determine the Best Places to Work and the method has been applied for more than 20 years in more than 60 countries (Getty)

– The 87% of those surveyed felt protection and attention to their physical and mental health

– The 92% of the collaborators highlighted the atmosphere of general well-being Inside the company. In the rest of the market, this perception decreases to 62%.

Companies that care have a great performance in the general well-being indicator and these levels of perception are maintained in relation to 2021. In organizations where the focus is on people, this general perception is a clear and direct consequence of their organizational culture and their daily actions.

The analysis of the collaborators regarding how they can develop their maximum potential was essential to evaluate the leadership links (Getty Images)

Between the 200 participating companies, 50 companies they positioned themselves in the ranking Companies that care 2022divided into four categories according to the number of collaborators:

1 – Bank Galicia

2 – Free Market

3 – Ouala

4 – Arlei Tannery

5 – Santander

6 – SAP Argentina

7 – Quilmes

8 – Accenture

9 – They are gloating

10 – Cargill

11 – EY

12 – Cognizant

Banco Galicia ranked first in the Companies that care 2022 ranking in the category of more than 1,000 employees (courtesy: Banco Galicia/GPTW)



1 – DHL Express

2 – Salesforce

3 – Balance

4 – AES Services America

5 – construction festival

6 – Citibank

7 – Hilton

8 – Group BIND

9 – Etermax

10 – Bercomat Family

11 – Oracle

12 – fyo

DHL Express ranked first in the Companies that care 2022 ranking in the category of up to 1,000 employees (courtesy: Banco Galicia/GPTW)



1 – DinoCloud

2 – BASE4

3 – Innovid

4 – BEON Tech Studio

5 – Digital Bait

6 – Kenility

7 – Nodus Company

8 – Smiles

9 – VISA

10 – Warecloud

11 – It will be good

12 – Axxon Consulting

13 – Rotate

Dinocloud ranked first in the Companies that care 2022 ranking in the category up to 250 employees (courtesy: Dinocloud/GPTW)



1 – Vivi Marketing

2 – Growketing

3 – Evaluated

4 – Bombieri

5 – AdboT

6 – Pagos360

7-BI Media

8 – Couponstar

9 – Gen It

10 – Daltosur

11 – Martinez Wehbe & Assoc

12 – MKT Baires

13 – Varegos

Vivi Marketing ranked first in the Companies that Care 2022 ranking in the SME category (courtesy: Vivi Marketing/GPTW)



The Best Places to Work are workplaces that, by definition, take care of their people. This makes the Companies that care 2022 ranking the list in which the largest number of companies participate of all the rankings prepared by GPTW. There is no differentiation by industry, size, gender or age range to choose the best. They all take care and those of this list are the ones that do it best.

To consult the complete ranking of Companies that care 2022 of Great Place to Work click here

