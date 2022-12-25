What are the 8 secret habits of long-lived celebrities

From left to right Morgan Freeman, Meryl Streep, Mick Jagger and Oprah Winfrey carry out a series of routines that keep them well

It’s hard to accept the aging. Whether true or not, it is often associated with fewer career opportunities, fewer Energy and the fading of youthful good looks and a physicist toned. In fact, there is a real diagnosable condition for people who have an extreme fear of aging called gerascophobia.

“Those who suffer from the condition have very frequent thoughts about changes in their appearance due to aging and increasingly lose control of their lives as they age,” he explained to the American site. Refinery29 Rose Aghdami, a consultant psychologist and coach, noting that the condition can trigger panic attacks, shortness of breath, excessive sweating and tremors.

But getting old really isn’t that bad, and that’s according to the rules. celebrities 60+ who know even more than the rest of us about being typecast because of their age. Here’s what some of the biggest stars say are their secrets to embracing the aging process, and keeping looking and feeling your best:

For Morgan Freeman, “age is a state of mind”

1. Fill the empty days

Do you think you have nothing to do during the day? Meryl Streep (73) has the right remedy for you. The three-time Academy Award winner believes that “our days are empty unless we fill them.” Following this philosophy will make us “not let life pass us by”. Being proactive when occupying the days is important for the elderly.

2. Never acting your age

Morgan Freeman (85) has a mindset which is a great start to making growing old great. During an interview, the American actor shared his philosophy that people should never act his age. He said that “Age is a state of mind. I must be at least 30 by now, even if your physical age at that time was at least 70 years old. What he says is that a person will never appear his age if they maintain a youthful frame of mind. Adopting this mentality allows you to break the mental limitations that prevent you from living life to the fullest as an older person.

Morgan Freeman says that “age is a state of mind” REUTERS/Molly Darlington

3. Collect what you like

Now that we have adopted the philosophy of Meryl Streep to fill our days, how do we fill them? One way is by collecting what we like. to sir Elton John He loves photography and has been acquiring photos since 1990. In fact, he has so many photos that he has an area of ​​18,500 square feet reserved just for them.

Although it is not necessary to collect as avidly as the British singer, pianist, songwriter and musician, it is possible to fill the days collecting objects that we like. They can be anything from old stamps to oddly shaped twigs.

Chuck Norris eats only the necessary food (Getty Images)

4. Eat nutritious food

To age well, one must maintain good health. American actor, director, screenwriter and film producer Clint Eastwood (92) does just that. Eastwood always eats a lot of fruits, vegetables and vitamins. He also avoids sugary drinks, excess alcohol, and excess carbohydrates. These eating habits not only help you stay fit, but also help reduce your risk of major cardiovascular diseases. Many famous seniors follow various longevity diets to take care of themselves.

the epic actor Chuck Norris (82) uses another eating habit that will allow him to enjoy better health when he gets older. Chuck’s habit is to eat only what is necessary. This means stopping eating before you feel full, since studies show that he is often full before he feels full. This small habit will allow you to stay in shape, which will greatly reduce the risk of chronic diseases. Among them, diabetes of the third age and heart disease.

Mick Jagger usually carries out a yoga and meditation routine REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

5. Take vitamins

According to The Sun, Mick Jagger (79) takes vitamins A, B-complex, C, D, and E, and combines them with the brain-friendly trio of cod liver oil, ginseng, and ginkgo biloba. All this translates into a very different lifestyle than Jagger and his bandmates used to embody.

Daily exercise helps older people to age in a healthy way because it prevents cognitive decline and makes us happier. In addition, the elderly can combat bone loss, frailty, arthritis and other chronic diseases (Getty Images)

6. Meditate

Oprah Winfrey (68) is a successful and busy woman. She has aged well with the help of a daily 20 minute meditation session. The host herself has said that meditation helps her feel a sense of hope, commitment and joy, as she is a constant in her busy life. Meditation has also been shown to reduce blood pressure and inflammation. A few deep breaths and a few quiet minutes each day could make all the difference. Meditation is an important form of alternative medicinal therapy for the elderly.

7. exercise every day

Although she is an extremely busy woman, Martha Stewart (80) never stops exercising for an hour each day. This activity not only helps her stay in shape, but also helped her get back to work five days after back surgery. Activities and exercises for seniors are essential for general well-being. Daily exercise also helps older people to age in a healthy way because it prevents cognitive decline and makes us happier. In addition, the elderly can combat bone loss, frailty, arthritis and other chronic diseases.

8. Get enough sleep

According to reports, the Queen isabel II, who has passed away at 96, went to sleep at 11 PM every night, before waking up at 7:30 AM, logging an impressive eight and a half hours of sleep, which is key to staying healthy. “Sleep is very important for physical and mental rest,” she stated in dialogue with the magazine HELLO! the female fitness specialist and founder of MamawellRosie Stockley.

“Your brain shuts down and processes at night when you sleep, and that works in a number of ways to prepare, process, and rest your brain for the day ahead. Physically, sleep is very restorative for the body. It is crucial to have this downtime at night to allow your body to function optimally during the day,” she concluded.

Keep reading

What is the secret of the longest living people on the planet to live longer and better

What is the longevity diet, which promises to increase life expectancy to 100 years?

Why optimism may be the key to female longevity, according to Harvard experts